Needless show ‘The Boss Baby: Back in Business’ ruins the original film

DreamWorks studio hit the bull’s eye with the 2017 film ‘Boss Baby’, which was a unique concept for the time and provided authentic entertainment. However, a year later, the Netflix series ‘Boss Baby: Back in Business’ drops and gets everyone confused. Is it worth it?

Let us say this once and for all, ‘Boss Baby’ was a great film. DreamWorks animation really hit the ball out of the park with this quirky film about a baby acting like a grown man. While the film was also terrifying for a small number of audiences who have a phobia of talking babies (it’s a thing, Google it!), it did manage to entertain a lot of people worldwide. It was a major box office success that capitalised on great animation and some really funny gags. But then we saw the Netflix series ‘Boss Baby: Back in Business’. Needless to say, it was quite ‘needless’ and did not warrant seeing the light of the day at all. While the sequel film did get many things from the original film right, the Netflix treatment of the series does not resonate with the fans at all. Let’s see why.

‘The Boss Baby: Back in Business’ premiered on Netflix in 2018, as if the production had immediately started following the release and success of the film. The first season of the series took place between the first and the second film and told the wild story of Ted Templeton Jr. as he and Tim work around Baby Corp to deal with their nemesis. While the premise offered nothing new, it was also a big sham compared to the film, which heavily relied on some great writing. In the series, the writing became a major let down. But one thing that bothered the fans most was how the series begins.

At the ending of the original film, the Boss Baby goes back to live with the Templeton family and shows us a promise of leading a normal life. This was a complete ending in our opinion and the series should have taken from there. One thing we could have managed with is a proper reason for Ted to go back to being the Boss Baby, but we did not. The idea of the series felt like it was some sort of fan-fiction. Also, in the climax of the film, we saw that Ted had quit working for the Baby Corp, but here in the series, he is again seen working for the same corporation. So, there goes all the ‘coherent’ character development out of the window.

But yes, we get that, the series is more like a spin-off than a sequel to the film. But even if that’s the case, we all know that the series is shamelessly capitalizing on the success of the film. In that scenario, disrespecting the source material, this blatantly, is almost criminal. But the writers somehow got away with it when they pitched the show to Netflix. Additionally, the butchering of the source material would have been pardoned if the series had at least kept the style of humour intact.

While the film had more silly jokes and goofs with hints of smart comedy, it completely ruins the feel and relies on toilet humour. Yeah, we probably are sinning while comparing a series to a film, but then again, ‘Boss Baby: Back in Business’ is capitalizing on the success of the film. Shouldn’t it follow some rule of consistency, if not in terms of the character development, then in the humour zone at least? We guess the writers ran out of jokes at some point and dragging an ‘unnecessary’ series to four seasons isn’t an easy task anyway. Something Netflix is notorious for.

Now let’s talk about the technical points. While the film was made 4 years back, it still featured some great animation, the kind DreamWorks studio has been known for. When we switched to Netflix, we totally did not expect animation effects done by some amateurs. At least have a compulsory viewing of the film for the animation team, DreamWorks.

All in all, the idea of a series based on a successful film is quite a noble one, but one has to do it right. Just wanting to cash in on the success of the film to make a subpar series will only cause the fans of the film to eventually stray away from the world you have worked not-so-hard creating.

Tells us in the comments if ‘Boss Baby: Back in Business’ somehow resonates with you? Also, tell us if you’ll support our petition to get the series off air?