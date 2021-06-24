The Bold Type Season 6 Cancelled For Good

Freeform’s ‘The Bold Type’ was a whiff of fresh air, telling the story of three millennial women with fun-filled authenticity. But, as is the norm, it seems like ‘The Bold Type’ has also approached its very end. Is there a chance for the series renewal at all? Or has ‘The Bold Type’ been cancelled for good?

Based on the works and life of Joanna Coles, the former editor-in-chief of the Cosmopolitan Magazine, ‘The Bold Type’ is a comedy-drama series set in modern-day New York. And we can be assured of the authenticity of the events portrayed in the series, given the fact that Joana herself has taken the charge of the executive producer of the series. The fun-filled tale of three modern-day women, finding their ways to life and careers in the streets and high-rise buildings of New York City, the series gathered critical acclaim right from the word go. As the fifth season of the series premiered in May 2021, the fans of the show are facing terrible anxiety over whether the series will be coming back for a sixth season. And we fear that there is only bad news that we can share with you!

Highlights —

‘The Bold Type’ is getting cancelled?

‘The Bold Type’ Season 6

‘The Bold Type’ premiered in June 2017 and told the story of Jane Sloan, Kat Edison, and Sutton Brady, three millennial women working at Scarlet, a women’s magazine. While editor-in-chief, Jacqueline Carlyle is played by Melora Hardin, everyone knows who the inspiration behind the character is. It’s Joana Coles, one of the executive producers of the series. However, the name of the magazine was changed from real-life Cosmopolitan to a fictional Scarlet. We navigate these four women’s lives as they make their way through friendship, relationships, heartbreaks and jealousy.

‘The Bold Type’ Season 6: Is it cancelled?

IS ‘THE BOLD TYPE’ SEASON 6 ON THE CARDS?

The series mainly received good reviews owing to the highly sensitive and ‘real’ portrayal of working women in the current corporate scenario. The show consciously strays away from caricatures and using the clichéd tropes centred around ‘modern women’, which is widely prevalent in many films and television shows based on the same themes. What makes the show stand apart from others is that along with the characters’ personal lives, their journalistic ethics are also in focus. The show glides through episodes switching between a ‘soapy’ drama and a real dramatic presentation of women’s issues.

‘THE BOLD TYPE’ IS CANCELLED

However, what bothered the fans was their belief that the show was ending too quickly. Over time, fans had come to adore all the characters with their flaws and achievements. Upon the announcement of season 5, it was also announced that the final and fifth season of the series will have a significantly shorter runtime of six episodes. And what’s more devastating was the official announcement that the series won’t be renewed for a sixth season. But what was the reason behind that?

The truth is, other than the decision-makers at Universal Television and Freeform, no one knows why the show is ending so quickly. What’s more shocking to the fans is the fact that the cancellation comes despite the show being a commercial and critical success. Additionally, the series has also dropped on Netflix, which has also added an international audience to its fan base. However, there was the official stat that season 4 of ‘The Bold Type’ enjoyed about 32% less viewership as compared to its previous season. But can that be the sole reason behind the show’s cancellation? It isn’t very likely, as there is still a large enough fan base of the series that awaits the new episodes with bated breath.

However, it was not a happy farewell for the show’s makers. Freeform president Tara Duncan said in her address that the series was brand-defining for Freeform. While the show-runner Wendy Straker said that the show was a gift that changed her life.

We can clearly see that bidding farewell to the exciting show would not have been easy for the makers either. Well, it’s quite understandable. But we also have to understand that, however beautiful a journey is, there is always an end!

