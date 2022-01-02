The Big Leap Season 2: Cancelled Or Renewed?

Will the ‘Big Leap’ take the next leap into the second season? The makers still believe it will, despite low ratings.

It’s hard to stay ahead at the box office these days because of great content raining from all sides. ‘Big Leap’ fell short of a good story but the makers think they will make a solid comeback in season 2.

‘The Big Leap’ delivered its first season on FOX mixing all genres into one and gaining wide appeal even though the TV critics weren’t impressed. It follows the nuisance of behind the scenes drama about a dance competition. The TV series has a rich cast of actors including Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Raymond Cham Jr., Kevin Daniels, Mallory Jansen, and Anna Grace Barlow.

No official announcement has been made regarding the status of ‘Big Leap’ Season 2 by the network. Fans don’t need to get disheartened because the creators of the show are optimistic about it. Moreover, it is too early to expect news from the network regarding the renewal. However, it will become a nail-biting situation if we don’t hear anything till February 2022. Hopefully, we will get the news of the green signalling of season 2 before January end.

Makers hopeful for ‘Big Leap’ Season 2 despite disappointing critics

The creator of the series Liz Heldens has spoken about the possible return of ‘Big Leap’ saying that the title season has performed really well among the masses and it’s the love of the fans that will bring the show back yet again.

She told Deadline,

“We are very hopeful about season two! The show does well on Hulu, the cast is spectacular, it’s been well received and people who find the show really love it”.

We too hope that ‘Big Leap’ comes with another season with lots of touching moments, tears and laughter altogether. Let us know your views about ‘Big Leap’ in the comments box below.