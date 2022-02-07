The Beatles: Get Back Season 2 Release Date Update

Is the wait finally over? This is when ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is coming back to our TV screens with season 2.

This music documentary has become one of the audience’s favourites within a period of no time. When you hear and watch the journey of the most lyrical and exceptional band in history, it leaves you with a feeling of content and also evokes a lot of memories and emotions. Now that the documentary’s first season was released in 2021, fans have been wondering if and when will season 2 of ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ be back.

Highlights —

What is ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ about?

When is ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ coming with season 2

Reviews of ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

What is the plotline of ‘The Beatles: Get Back’?

Peter Jackson directed and produced ‘The Beatles: Get Back’, a documentary series, premiered in 2021. It is based on unused video and audio material collected for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary based on the Beatles, called ‘Let It Be’.

Video Credits: 60 Minutes

It’s the most intimate and honest look at the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever documented, and it’s entirely made up of never-before-seen, restored videos. The docuseries transports viewers to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a watershed moment in music history. The docuseries follows The Beatles as they strive to write 14 new songs in time for their first live performance in over two years. Faced with an almost impossible deadline, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr’s solid friendship is put to the test.

The docuseries has a total runtime of approximately eight hours, with three episodes ranging two to three hours in length, each covering roughly weekly periods of studio time of 21 days.

More From DKODING: The Beatlemania: How a boy band made the world a better place?

When will ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ season 2 release?

When will ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ season 2 release?

Unfortunately, till now we do not have any confirmation about whether or not the docuseries is coming back with another season. You can keep checking this space to know more about season 2 of ‘The Beatles: Get Back’.

Review of ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Critics have only good things to say about this docuseries. Christina Newland from “Hyperallergic” said, “Casual and obsessive fans of the band alike will appreciate the sheer volume of new material in Peter Jackson’s epic-length docuseries”.

Video Credits: Rick Beato

Max Weiss from “Baltimore magazine” thinks that this docuseries is an absolute masterpiece, “The footage has been meticulously restored; it looks and sounds like it was filmed yesterday. The result is uncanny. It feels like a dream, a magic trick, a work of time travel science fiction”.

Have you seen ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below. Don’t forget to follow DKODING on Instagram and Twitter. Stay tuned for all the latest Hollywood news!