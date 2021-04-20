The Bachelorette Will Return For Season 17 But Without Chris Harrison

ABC’s popular dating reality show ‘The Bachelorette’ has been renewed for season 17 but will not have Chris Harrison as its host.

Created by Mike Fleiss, ‘The Bachelorette’ is a dating reality game show that first premiered in 2003 on ABC. It is a spin-off of the hit series ‘The Bachelor’ and is a part of the Bachelor franchise along with other shows like ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, ‘Bachelor Pad’, ‘The Bachelor: Winter Games’, ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’ and more. The series has a massive fanbase worldwide and has been one of the most successful and buzz-worthy reality shows in the past decade. It has been remade in several countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, India, Germany, New Zealand, and Romania. ‘The Bachelor’ franchise is famous for making its cast members social media superstars and causing “the bachelor effect”! In the past couple of months, the series has been the centre of multiple controversies. ABC has now announced that even though ‘The Bachelorette’ has been renewed for 2 more seasons, Chris Harrison will not be hosting the coming season.

Every season of the dating reality game show features a new woman on a quest to find love. She is given a choice of several men and has to find her life partner amongst them. The amazing thing about ‘The Bachelorette’ so far has been that many of these ladies have been successful in finding the right partner for themselves. In terms of finding love, the series is a lot more successful as compared to ‘The Bachelor’.

The upcoming season 17 will feature Katie Thurston as the bachelorette while season 18 will have Michelle Young in the role.

In February, Harrison came under fire after defending ‘The Bachelor’ Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who made news after some racist pictures of hers resurfaced on the internet. He later expressed extreme regret over his actions and revealed that he would temporarily be stepping aside from his role of hosting the series. He also said, “I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before”. The controversy left the fate of the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’ in jeopardy for a brief period. The network, however, has found his replacement for now.

An official statement has been released by ABC and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television revealing, “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season”.

ABC has announced that it has renewed ‘The Bachelorette’ for 2 seasons – seventeen and eighteen. The decision does not come as much of a surprise considering the massive following of the franchise. However, after the unfortunate fiasco concerning Chris Harrison and Rachel Kirkconnell, its fate seemed in trouble for a bit. Now that the network has found new hosts in the former Bachelorettes, season 17 will most likely release this summer.

Season 18, on the other hand, will release sometime later this year as per the current schedule. One thing that still remains unclear is Chris Harrison‘s future with the show. Harrison has been the host for the franchise since the very beginning and has become a household name thanks to it. It is difficult to even imagine a season without him. But his hasty statements most definitely call for some repercussions and sitting the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’ out seems right. Although, from the network’s perspective, his absence may lead to a dip in the ratings. Only time will tell how the upcoming season of the show will turn out. Do you think Chris’ statements were out of line? What do you think about the new hosts? Tell us in the comments below.