Katie Thurston’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers and rumours.

To all the fans of ‘The Bachelorette’ out there, this season with Katie Thurston is exciting, shocking, and filled with loads of drama. From all the rumours surfacing around and the spoilers on the internet, it looks like this season will surely be better than our expectations. If you want a little sneak peek, grab your bucket of popcorn, and keep scrolling to read about all the drama.

Who are the hunks competing for Katie Thurston’s attention?

Well, well, well, the full list of hotties who will be part of this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ has been revealed and, from what we know, things are going to be smoking hot. From the US to Canada to the UK, 35 contestants were shortlisted as potential lovers for Katie Thurston. Out of these 35, only 4 could go to the final. And it looks like the name of the final 4 has been leaked. If you can’t wait very long then you would want to read ahead, and if you want to keep suspense in your life, then you might want to skip this part.

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Katie Thurston Final 4 leaked

According to “bachdetective” on Instagram, John, a 27-year old, bartender/pilot trainee, Greg, who is also 27-year old and works as a marketing sales representative and Blake, a 30-year-old, wildlife manager could be the three final contestants. However, the prediction for the fourth man is still going on and nothing has been confirmed for now.

Was ABC not sure about casting Katie?

From the rumours, it looks like ABC was not very sure about casting Katie Thurston in this season of ‘The Bachelorette’. Well, after the whole Rachael and Chris controversy, Katie was reported to be out of the show. “Reality Steve” was the first to break the news,

“Katie was originally going to be the Bachelorette, and once the shit hit the fan with the franchise the last couple weeks, the course of action changed, and they are now in discussions on who to go with. All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now”.

However, after a week, Steve confirmed that Katie is not going anywhere and will be part of ‘The Bachelorette’. He said, “The more things change, the more they stay the same. The original spoiler I reported seems to be correct. Katie Thurston is set to be announced as the Bachelorette in the coming days”.

(SPOILER): The more things change, the more they stay the same. The original spoiler I reported seems to be correct. Katie Thurston is set to be announced as the “Bachelorette” in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/QMoxwQQ95V — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 3, 2021

What happened in the finale episode?

Woah!! This one is big news. Well, Steve has revealed that Katie got engaged in the finale episode. We are not sure who was the lucky guy amongst the four, but yes, she did go home with a rock on the finger.

“Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this. And unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen, but she’s happy and engaged as we speak, so I’d expect that to last”, he stated.

Who do you think could be the fourth man? Let us know your suspicions in the comments below.