The 4400: Is The Series Being Rebooted?

In the mid-2000s, ‘The 4400’ dropped on the USA cable network and became a sci-fi sensation. It ran for 4 seasons before it was abruptly cancelled due to low ratings. However, it left the fans with a cliffhanger ending and now, as the talks of a possible reboot are on, the fans are excited yet again.

In July 2004, a weird science fiction series dropped on American television, through USA Network. It told the weird story about a group of people, 4400 to be precise, who suddenly get deposited in Mount Rainier, Washington, USA. Those people were reported missing back in 1946 following a massive white flash. They have no memories of what happened to them in between or how the event came to be. For the science fiction fans, the series was a revelation. It ran for four successful seasons, but then in 2007, it suddenly disappeared. It was said that the series was being cancelled due to low ratings. However, in recent times, there are a lot of people talking about it again. So what’s it this time? Is ‘The 4400’ finally being renewed for a fifth season? Or is it getting rebooted?

‘The 4400′ was cancelled and the fans around the western hemisphere did not quite like it. They were being exposed to the zenith of science fiction and they had hardly seen anything like this before. In the more recent years, we have seen some mind-bending series’ such as ‘The Leftovers’ and ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’. But back then, these abstract science fiction television series’ were not exactly the norm. So the fans’ discontent was understandable. But what could they have done? Internet back then was not as major a weapon as it is now. Else, the fans would have surely pulled a ‘Snyder Cut’ back then as well. Also, the series would have pulled a ‘Netflix’ and have gotten picked up by the streaming service.

But more recently, a piece of information came our way that gave us massive hope. Apparently, CW is going to reboot the cult classic series ‘The 4400’. And yes, it is confirmed! And yes, ‘The 4400’ reboot is under development as you read this article. But then again, that gives rise to many other questions. First of all, the series was cancelled in December 2007, but it was not a planned ending. The series ended with a cliffhanger which painfully haunted the ardent fans of the series for many years. Even when the fans knew that the series won’t be able to see the light of day, they wanted to know what exactly happened at the end. But they were offered nothing. Guess the networks did not care about their fans back in the day. The sad news is, the rebooted ‘The 4400’ will feature an entirely new cast and storyline. So there goes the hope for the cliffhanger to receive some attention.

But now, hopefully, the fans are ready this time to forgive the makers as the series is finally being rebooted. Something is better than nothing? But what exactly must we expect from the reboot? Will there be new-cast, or a totally different plot or setting? CW is playing their cards too close to their chest and only when those cards are revealed, we will get to know for sure.

However, it’s not really time to complain. Let’s just sit around and wait until we see a ‘behind the scenes’ glimpse or some sort of a teaser/trailer. The series is supposed to premiere on CW sometime in 2022.

Frequently asked questions about ‘The 4400’

Is ‘The 4400’ on Netflix?

Yes, you can watch ‘The 4400’ on Netflix USA.

What powers do the 4400 possess?

They possess a range of powers, from telekinesis to telepathy etc.

Is Isabelle evil?

Isabelle is one of the most complex characters on ‘The 4400’. She’s seen misusing her powers for evil purposes.

