Teen Wolf Movie Is Finally Here But Without Tyler Posey And Dylan O Brien

After four long years, ‘Teen Wolf’ is coming in 2022! Find out the recent status of Tyler Posey and Dylan O Brien’s roles in the ‘Teen Wolf’ film!

‘Teen Wolf’ was based on Michael J. Fox’s 1985 film of the same name. It told the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a social outcast high school student who got bitten by a werewolf the night before his sophomore year. The show first aired on MTV in 2011. Despite its popularity, the show got cancelled in 2017. Near the end of ‘Teen Wolf,’ many characters graduated from high school and left Beacon Hills. But now, thanks to the release of the film, we will be able to see where they ended up.

‘Teen Wolf’ is coming in 2022!

On 24th September 2021, the official Twitter account of ‘Teen Wolf’ tweeted: “We have heard your howls, and we are howling back! A #TeenWolf MOVIE is coming to @ParamountPlus in 2022”.

We’ve heard your howls, and we’re howling back! A #TeenWolf MOVIE is coming to @ParamountPlus in 2022. pic.twitter.com/AHH6QvuJOY — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) September 24, 2021

According to Variety, the film ‘Teen Wolf’ will be written and executive produced by creator Jeff Davis, who recently signed a new overall deal series with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Not only that, but Davis will also be leading the charge on a brand-new MTV series called ‘Wolf Pack’. It will be on Edo Van Belkom’s book series. Davis eventually decided to end the show when it reached 100 episodes at the end of its sixth season.

According to the official MTV synopsis for the ‘Teen Wolf’ film, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, bringing with it a terrifying evil. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf-like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager but still an Alpha, can rally new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight what could be the most powerful and deadly enemy they have ever faced.

What is Tyler Posey’s return status in ‘Teen Wolf’?

While no official cast list got released, the synopsis gives a good idea of who might appear in the ‘Teen Wolf’ reboot.

As per DKODING, the description implies, werewolves are not the only supernatural beings in ‘Teen Wolf’. The inclusion of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, and Kitsunes appears to confirm the return of several ‘Teen Wolf’ favourites. These various supernatural beings were portrayed by Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Ryan Kelley, and Kira Yukimura, leading to the reasonable assumption that they will reprise their respective roles.

‘Teen Wolf’ movie is finally here but will it be without Tyler Posey and Dylan O Brien?

The main character, Tyler Posey is the only one named in the synopsis. Hence, he will almost certainly reprise his role as Scott McCall. Posey had been posting ‘Teen Wolf’ throwbacks in the days leading up to the announcement. Posey asked if the series’ official account had anything for him to share on the day of the announcement, prompting the release of the trailer.

Following Posey’s apparent confirmation of his involvement, many other cast members began to tease what appears to be their own involvement in the reboot. Many people started to share the trailer on social media with short captions that appeared to confirm their participation in the project.

‘Teen Wolf’ without Dylan O’Brien?

Only one ‘Teen Wolf’ star has stated that they will appear in the film. Ashby, like others, has shared the teaser trailer on social media. He began responding to a few fan questions, including one about his return. When he confirmed that he would return to play Sheriff Stilinksi, fans immediately wondered if that meant Dylan O’Brien would return to play fan favourite Stiles Stilinksi.

When asked if there would be more scenes between the father and son in the film, Ashby said yes. Dylan O’Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski, has yet to make an appearance. However, the teaser trailer released by the official MTV ‘Teen Wolf’ social media accounts focuses primarily on Stiles’ jeep. As a result of this and the wolf, DKODING concludes that Stiles is likely to return.

It is currently unknown whether Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Derek Hale. The return of actors Daniel Sharman and Charlie Carver is also unconfirmed. Carver was part of the ‘Teen Wolf’ final season. On the other hand, Sharman has not appeared on the show since his character left at the end of season three.

