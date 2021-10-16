Ted Lasso’s Leading Couple Share A Steamy Off-Screen Chemistry

‘Ted Lasso’ is currently under production for its third season. Season 2’s hot couple Sam and Rebecca had some great moments between them before they parted ways. Actor Toheeb Jimoh shared some instances of how great his off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Hannah Waddingham was.

‘Ted Lasso‘ is a sports comedy-drama that has gradually grown a large fan base. With a big ensemble of actors, the cast has some major names such as Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham. Toheeb Jimoh happens to be one of the members of the star-studded cast as he plays Sam Obisanya, a football player. In season 2, the fans witnessed a budding romance between Sam and Rebecca Welton. Rebecca is the owner of AFC Richmond, the team for which Sam plays. The unlikely romance between the two has been among the major highlights of the series. Recently, Toheeb sat down for an interview where he shed light on the on-screen and off-screen chemistry between the two.

The romance began between the two quite naturally. Rebecca was going through a mess in her personal life, while Sam was also struggling with his own issues. Despite the age difference between the two, there was also the conflict-of-interest factor that haunted their relationship. Rebecca was the owner of the team that Sam played for. Hence, the relationship between the two became quite a struggle from the beginning. After a brief relationship, the two called it quits in season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’. While the chemistry changed, there is still is a spark between them.

‘Ted Lasso’: Season 2’s leading love couple can’t stop sharing off-screen chemistry

In the interview, Toheeb said that his character was awkward in the first season. If they had met in the first season, Sam would have been flustered. But he gained confidence towards the second season, which gave him the courage to sit in front of Rebecca and be himself. He also added that he loved filming the scenes at the Dubai airport where Rebecca first notices and admires Sam. He was also asked about the restaurant scene, which became a great catalyst for their characters to know each other better.

Toheeb said that there was a montage part of the scene, which was fun to shoot. As they became comfortable with each other, there were a lot of jokes shared between the two. They were laughing and geeking out. He added that this had become their relationship off-screen as well. Whenever Toheeb entered the sets, he would go to the hair and makeup first and give Hannah a big hug. He also praised Hannah for her sense of humour. As per Toheeb, Hannah had a great way of making everything not seem like a big deal. Hannah is a big star and Toheeb, at first, felt intimidated in her presence. But working with her, he eventually realized that she was the coolest person on the set. She would come to the sets in a tracksuit and would occasionally make a fool out of herself.

Toheeb further mentioned how he became good friends with Rebecca. He felt extremely comfortable in her presence as it felt like he was working with a friend. He also said that he couldn’t wait to work with her on another project.

Toheeb was also asked about the kissing scene between the two. To which, he replied that since they had a growing friendship on the sets, shooting the scene was extremely easy for them. Also, he didn’t forget to add that Hannah is extremely attractive and the kissing scene was easier to do than he thought.

With the admission of the off-screen friendship, Toheeb proved yet again that for on-screen chemistry, there needs to be a level of comfort between the two actors. Let’s see where their relationship heads in the upcoming season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’.

