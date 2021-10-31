Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Offended CBS At The Emmys

Brett Goldstein is known for his role as foul-mouthed soccer hero Roy Kent in Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’, so dropping a couple of F-bombs during his Emmy speech shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

When ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Brett Goldstein walked the stage at the 2021 Emmy Awards, audiences expected to hear someone different than Roy Kent speak. After all, he co-stars with Jason Sudeikis in the Apple TV+ comedy series. His expletive-laden Emmy address, on the other hand, was completely in character. Fortunately, we were able to watch an uncensored version before CBS bleeped out several words.

BRETT GOLDSTEIN’S UNCENSORED SPEECH

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ was nominated for 20 Emmys at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The cast and crew of ‘Ted Lasso’ won two prizes in less than a minute. The Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series went to Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She began the evening with a fan-favourite speech in which she expressed her surprise at being invited to speak at the Emmys.

Goldstein accepted his Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series shortly after Waddingham won. Fans couldn’t tell if he pretended to be Roy Kent on purpose or if that’s how he really is. The censors had to keep their hands poised on the bleep button when the British actor walked to the stage early in the evening to claim the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I was very, very specifically told I’m not allowed to swear, so this speech is going to be f**king short”, is what Goldstein said behind the beeps. Then, later in his speech, he followed that up with another poorly timed swear, saying, “This is the f**king icing on the cake. I’m so sorry, please have me back”.

THE AFTERMATH

Backstage, Goldstein joked with Entertainment Tonight about his F-bomb-laced winning speech, “That does not sound like me … That sounds like an accusation that cannot stand”.

He added that “quite a number of people over the build-up to this were saying, ‘Just listen man, I think this is a big show, and it’s like an afternoon show and you really, really shouldn’t swear.’ And I was like, ‘OK'”.

‘Ted Lasso’ Brett Goldstein infuriated CBS at the Emmys

Goldstein, on the other hand, seems to have forgotten that advice at the time. Everything was so unexpected that he claimed to not even recognise what he had said. “Oh, did they bleep it? Oh no! Really?” he asked reporters after the ceremony. “Truthfully, I don’t know what I said. It’s all a blur.”

It’s a miracle we received a speech from Goldstein at all because he nearly missed his cue to take the stage. He also stated that he did not hear his name being called. “I actually was like, ‘Who is it? Who’d they say?’ And then everybody stood up and they were looking at me. Thank god they had it written on the thing, because I was like, ‘Oh s**t.’”

WHEN IS ‘TED LASSO’ SEASON 3 SET TO PREMIERE?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple is targeting a summer 2022 premiere. The reports stated that the writer’s room began on September 13 and production is set to begin in January. ‘Ted Lasso’ was renewed for a third season in October 2020, even before the second season had aired. It premiered on the streaming service in August and quickly became Apple’s number-one comedy in all 50 countries, according to Deadline.

