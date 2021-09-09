Ted Lasso highlights a very important issue and almost everyone has ignored it.

There are shows that are here to entertain us and then there are shows which effortlessly impart a very important message that the society is in grave need of and ‘Ted Lasso’ is one such show. A show about a football coach who is hired to train a professional soccer team has not only entertained us with its comic timings but has also sent a strong message revolving around mental health, which many of us have failed to acknowledge.

Why is Ted Lasso’ Season 2 criticized?

Ted Lasso talks about mental health

WHAT IS THE CRITICISM ABOUT IN ‘TED LASSO’ SEASON 2?

There are many reasons why people have been very critical about season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’, but what echoes most amidst all the noise is that ‘Ted Lasso’ has hit a slump after season 1, mainly because the character of Ted fails to reflect any sort of conflict, which was pretty prevalent in season 1. It is believed that everything seems too perfect in Ted’s world now, where he is easily able to resolve all the conflicts within the span of 40 minutes.

Why is ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 the most misunderstood show of our times?

However, what most people misunderstood is that where season 1 has been pretty vocal about mental health issues, the second season is giving us subtle hints of how Ted’s failing mental health is affecting his behaviour. Like amidst all the plastered smiles and lame jokes, Ted is crying from within. Well, maybe, Ted is struggling to live every day, something which we believe many have failed to understand.

‘TED LASSO’ HIGHLIGHTS THE IMPORTANT ISSUE ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

Now that we are unravelling Ted’s character, we have to talk about how this show highlighted the very important issue of mental health, which is still considered taboo in many parts of our society.

What most of us see in the show is only the sport of football and Ted’s smiling face, but what we have failed to see is how Ted always dons a pretence of a very cheery person so that he doesn’t have to explain to everyone his hidden demons. Just like how all of us in our real lives run away from acknowledging the real problem, the same way Ted also makes peace with toxic positivity that helps him in feeling happy on the surface. But what we have to see is how long Ted can keep up with this facade until he reaches his breakpoint, where he finally confronts all of his emotions at the same time.

In a time like today, where the pandemic has taken control of our lives, we all have our own set of problems but instead of burying them inside, we must take out time to sit with ourselves and reflect on our inner turmoil; a message that this show very well imparts.

Did you also feel that ‘Ted Lasso’ is a misunderstood show?