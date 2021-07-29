Taken Season 3: Everything You Need To Know

Will Bryan Mills come back with his team to save the day again? NBC hit series ‘Taken’ has taken it out of the park with two seasons and the fans are eagerly waiting on news for season 3. Is a season 3 renewal for ‘Taken’ on the way? Find out here!

Based on the popular trilogy starring Liam Neeson, ‘Taken’ is an American crime drama TV series. Following in the footsteps of Liam Neeson’s character in the original movie, the NBC show tries to offer a modern take on the story of origin for Neeson’s character in the movie. However, the subject for the series seems quite different from that of the movie trilogy it has been based on. That being said, ‘Taken’ has successfully completed two seasons and awaiting renewal for season 3. Here’s everything you need to know!

‘Taken’: What’s it about?

A movie getting remade into a television series is a rare occurrence. Usually, it is the series that’s remade into a movie. ‘Taken’, as a film, had attracted a lot of fans and is considered to be among the topmost action and crime thrillers in Hollywood. Naturally, it made sense that people got a fair chance in going deeper into the life of Bryan Mills, the character of Liam Neeson from the original movie. Since ‘Taken’ already had massive backing from the fans, when NBC decided to create a series surrounding the origin story of Bryan Mills, it was not really a task to find the audience for it. Considering the show’s genre and the franchise of which it is a part, NBC’s ‘Taken’ garnered many fans who were intrigued to find out about Bryan Mills, his secretive past and how he managed to receive such a set of skills that made criminals fall to their knees.

The plot of the NBC series ‘Taken’, as it unfolds through two seasons, follows around a young Bryan Mills who has been affected by a personal tragedy. Mills battles against his trauma, bearing a strong drive for revenge that ultimately turns him towards a career of CIA operative, and a dangerous one at that. The job at the CIA trains him with all the skills that eventually make him into a super spy and a nightmare for his opponents. In season 1, Mills is shown following his need for vengeance blindly which almost kills him. However, his sense of self-righteousness kicks in at the right time as he finally saves the day and his team with his heroic antics.

If you mess with the bull…

Catch up on #Taken any time on the NBC App: https://t.co/DvkDmIJnyu pic.twitter.com/JjICvUjuuq — Taken (@TakenNBC) April 14, 2018

Both season 1 and season 2 of ‘Taken’ have been received fairly well, although it remains to be seen if that was enough for the show to get a season 3 renewal.

‘Taken’ Season 3 Cast

Considering that ‘Taken’ is up for a season 3 renewal, it could be assumed that the show will bring back the OG cast members. This means Clive Standen would return to play Bryan Mills, the lead character on the show. Jennifer Beals will be playing Christina Hart, aka the head of the secret team of which Mills is a member. Two other most prominent cast members could be expected to return – Adam Goldberg and Jessica Camacho. Adam Goldberg plays the hacker, Kilroy, while Jessica Camacho plays the role of Santana. Given that ‘Taken’ is an action crime drama show, many other supporting cast members are usually a part of the thrilling universe that is so easily navigated by Bryan Mills and his team. Evidently, some new faces could be expected to be a part of the show as minor or even major characters for the third season.

‘Taken’ Season 3 Renewed or Cancelled?

Season 2 of ‘Taken’ premiered on January 12 in 2018. However, quite, to everyone’s surprise, the show was taken off the schedule of NBC in April 2018. Nevertheless, the network had made it clear in May 2018 that the show would be coming back. NBC, unfortunately, took the show off the air and dropped the balls on any further season. For now, ‘Taken’ season 3 does not stand a chance for a renewal although the fans do not seem to have lost hope.

After you sir! Just because a bomb exploded doesn’t mean you can forget your manners! #Taken #MillsGotSkills pic.twitter.com/sEaffhU5Dk — Clive Standen (@CliveStanden) April 14, 2018

Perhaps the reason behind the cancellation of the show is that it could not live up to the standards of the original film. “The Hollywood Reported” had pointed out in its review of the series, “What Taken actually proves to be as a series is just another NBC action drama in which a government team faces a different limited threat each week, while the enigmatic and tortured hero at the centre of the show spends two minutes per episode getting to the root of his own individual psychosis, breaking bits and pieces of protocol along the way”.

‘Taken’: Most Frequently Asked Questions

Is ‘Taken’ on Netflix?

‘Taken’ was added on Netflix in 2018. However, the series was taken off the platform on January 12, 2021.

Is ‘Taken’ cancelled?

Yes, NBC has officially cancelled ‘Taken’.

How many seasons of ‘Taken’ are there?

There are a total of 2 seasons of ‘Taken’ that have been aired.