Tacoma FD Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

truTV’s ‘Tacoma FD’ is about to complete its three-season run. It was recently announced that the series has been renewed for a fourth season. Amidst the concern of cancellation, this welcome news had the fans feeling exuberant and relieved.

‘Tacoma FD’ is another successful one in a long series of American television shows based on workplace comedy. Whether it be ‘The Office’ or ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, these shows strike a different chord with the audience. ‘Tacoma FD’ is set in a firehouse located in Tacoma, Washington, and tells the story of firefighters. The series premiered on truTV in 2019 and following its three successful seasons, it has been renewed for a fourth one. Let’s see what’s in the box for the fans waiting for ‘Tacoma FD’ Season 4.

Highlights —

‘Tacoma FD’ Season 4 release date

‘Tacoma FD’ on truTv

The series revolves around a firehouse in the city of Tacoma, Washington. It always keeps raining in the city, so the firefighters don’t have to do a lot all day. The sitcom takes a peek at their daily work hours, showcasing their creative competitions, banters and catfights. Then there are random emergency calls that are bizarre and superbly entertaining. The series has almost completed a successful run of three seasons, featuring a talented cast full of actors such as Kevin Heffernen, Steve Lemme and Marcus Henderson. The ongoing third season will have its finale in the third week of November. However, there was a fear floating in the air that the series could get cancelled due to low ratings. But it was recently announced that the sitcom has been renewed for a fourth season, which had the fans rejoicing.

Related: Parks And Recreation Is The Office Spin-Off That Fortunately Never Happened

‘Tacoma FD’ Season 4 release date

Talking about the star cast, the series relies heavily on the chemistry between its key characters. Hence, it is highly unlikely that the fans will see major changes in the star cast. However, some additions can be made to the cast, along with some guest appearances. Also, it is expected that the series will follow the same plot more or less, but as it happens gradually with every season, the core plot will have some progression.

Video Credits: WTN TV Series

The viewership numbers of season 3 were significantly lower than season 2, which had the fans and the makers worried about the show’s future. It was reported that the series’ viewership had plummeted by 15% between season 2 and season 3. In the television world, the shows have been cancelled for much better. Hence, it was a sigh of relief for the show’s hardcore fans to know that their favourite fire-fighters will soon return to entertain them again. It is highly expected that the creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme will up the ante and make the series more entertaining than ever before.

Related: Why The Office Pushed Its Actors To Use Their Real Names For The Show

Frequently asked questions about ‘Tacoma FD’

1 /3

Did ‘Tacoma FD’ get cancelled?

No. On November 3, 2021, while the third season was still on-air, truTV announced that the series has been renewed for a fourth season.

2 /3

Is ‘Tacoma FD’ on Netflix?

Tacoma FD on truTv

No. ‘Tacoma FD’ is being broadcasted exclusively on truTV.

3 /3

Is ‘Tacoma FD’ available online?

‘Tacoma FD’ can be watched on HBO Max along with truTV.

‘Tacoma FD’ on truTv

Video Credits: truTV

It is anticipated that the show will get into production after the season 3 finale has aired. It means that we can expect to watch ‘Tacoma FD’ Season 4 around the same time next year.

Tell us in the comments which are your favourite ‘Tacoma FD’ episode. Also, tell us your predictions regarding the cameos for the fourth season.