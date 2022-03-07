Sweet Tooth Season 2: Latest Cast And Release Date Update

The first season of Netflix’s original ‘Sweet Tooth’ was a roller coaster ride. When it first aired, it did not have a large audience, but it grew on Netflix viewers and has now become one of the most anticipated shows on the streaming platform. It had an advantage because no major shows were airing at the time of its release.

Highlights –

What is the story behind ‘Sweet Tooth’?

Who Will Star in the Season 2 of ‘Sweet Tooth’?

When Will the Season 2 of ‘Sweet Tooth’ Air?

What is the story behind ‘Sweet Tooth’?

‘Sweet Tooth’ is a show created by Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz based on Jeff Lemire’s popular comic book series of the same name. It tells the story of a dangerous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world in which a half-human, half-deer boy searches for a new beginning with the help of a gruff protector. Its producers include Robert Downey Jr., DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

The first season of Netflix’s original ‘Sweet Tooth’ was a roller coaster ride

The plot revolves around Gus (played by Christian Convery), a part human and part deer young boy, residing at a mysterious along with his dad.

Sweet Tooth is officially coming back for Season 2!! pic.twitter.com/iVQ7QenxoF — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2021

According to an official statement from the streaming giant’s Twitter handle, ‘Sweet Tooth’ has been officially renewed for a second season at Netflix.

MORE FROM DKODING: Robert Downey Jr Fans Pissed With Him For Betraying Marvel

Who Will Star in the Season 2 of ‘Sweet Tooth’?

Christian Convery, who plays Gus in the show, recently shared behind-the-scenes training photos and footage from Season 2 on his Instagram account. His Instagram post stated that he is receiving training from the ‘BEST MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING CENTER’.

Artists Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, and James Brolin will be reprising their original roles for season 2 of the comic-based post-apocalyptic fantasy series, ‘Sweet Tooth’. Josh Brolin is supposed to return to take up his job as the narrator for season 2 as well.

When Will the Season 2 of ‘Sweet Tooth’ Air?

According to What’s on Netflix, the second season of ‘Sweet Tooth’ will take almost a year to release because it began production in early 2022 and will get completed by June.

If what has gotten reported is correct, season 2 of ‘Sweet Tooth’ will most likely premiere in early 2023.

Celebrating #SweetToothSeason2 with our cast and producers… and Bobby of course 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ItJT9SxNO2 — Sweet Tooth (@SweetTooth) July 30, 2021

Since its release, ‘Sweet Tooth’ has received positive reviews from both fans and critics, as well as awards and nominations. Robert Downey Jr., one of the show’s executive producers, recently praised it and shared a sweet Instagram post on his team handle after ‘Sweet Tooth’ won an award from the review website for film and television, Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans and critics are looking forward to season 2 of ‘Sweet Tooth’.

We at DKODING keep fans updated about their favourite shows, movies and celebrities.

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.