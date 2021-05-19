Will Swamp Thing Return For Season 2 On CW?

After entertaining us with its first season, will DC Universe’s ‘Swamp Thing’ come back for season 2?

The mind-boggling live-action scenes and the exceptional performances of the cast made ‘Swamp Thing’ a huge success amongst the audience. However, despite all the positive reviews from the critics and the audience, DC Universe cancelled the show after its release in April. Disappointed as fans were, they petitioned for the series to be picked up by some other streaming service. This is when CW jumped to stream the first season on their platform and managed to garner 1.1 million views. Now, for the past few months, there has been a lot of speculation about the series renewing for season 2. Given the popularity and infinite demand of the series, we all are hoping for another season. At last, the question remains the same – Will there be season 2 of ‘Swamp Thing’? Let’s find out

Is ‘Swamp Thing’ Season 2 happening?

Is CW renewing ‘Swamp Thing’ for another season?

To all the ‘Swamp Thing’ fans out there, unfortunately, the chances of season 2 are not very high. According to the reports from “Deadline”, Mark Pedowitz, CEO of CW has confirmed that ‘Swamp Thing’ will most likely not come back for season 2. Mark said that he was elated with the success of ‘Swamp Thing’. However, for now, the streaming service would want to direct their attention to shows such as ‘Wonder Girl’ and ‘Naomi’.

In another report by “Screen Rant”, it is stated that the reason why there will not be a second season is that the sets are all “long gone”. As per their sources, the contract of the actors has also expired, which makes it impossible for season 2 to happen.

What happened in season 1?

The first season revolves around Dr Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed), who while investigating a deadly virus in the swamps of Louisiana, comes across a mysterious creature. In her quest to find a cure for the virus, she returns to her home, the place she had been running away from. There she teams up with Alec, who seems to have some knowledge about the virus. In each and every episode, she and Alec strive hard to find a cure for the virus. However, towards the end, the swamp becomes more powerful and decides to fight back.

Are you looking forward to ‘Swamp Thing’ Season 2? Let us know your views in the comments below.