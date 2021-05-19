TV & WEB

Will Swamp Thing Return For Season 2 On CW?

Will ‘Swamp Thing’ return for season 2
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
CBS Has New Plans For Clarice Season 2 After Ditching Hannibal Lecter
No Newer Articles