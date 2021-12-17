Succession Season 3: Gerri’ J Smith-Cameron Reveals The Finale Will Shock You To The Core

One of the most talked-about black comedy-drama series of the post-pandemic world is ‘Succession’. Focusing on the chronicles of a media mogul empire family, the series is approaching its end for the third season. However, actor J Smith-Cameron recently talked about how the last episode is going to shock the fans, raising more curiosity.

The worldwide success of the satirical comedy-drama series ‘Succession’ has been unprecedented. It picked up slow and eventually became one of the most-watched American series’ of the previous few decades. The series follows the lives of heirs of a hugely successful media empire who are fighting to take the control of the empire following the ill health of the family’s patriarch. The third season of the successful series premiered in October 2021 and with weekly episodes, the season is slated to reach its conclusion by mid-December. In a recent interview, the series’ star J Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri on the series, made a revelation about the season finale. She appeared on the talk show ‘Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen’ recently where she said that the season finale will shake the audiences to their core.

Cameron plays Gerri Kellman, the mentor to Roman and the general counsel to the company Waystar RoyCo. She played a recurring role in the first season, but for the second and the third season, she was given a fully-fledged role, where she exhibited her amazing acting talents. During the talk show, she was asked about what could she tease the fans about as only the final two episodes of the season were remaining to be aired. She responded to the question in an eccentric way and said that it was going to be very upsetting for the fans to sit through the final two episodes. She flashed a faded smile and added that it was also going to be a little shocking.

The fans have been wondering about her statement since and while it naturally increases the excitement about the final two episodes, it also fills them with a lot of dread. But it could be that she was just teasing her fans and its probably not going to be that shocking. But who knows? We are talking about ‘Succession’ after all, perhaps the boldest and most twisted black comedy TV series in many years.

Cameron has remained the centre of attraction for the media and the fans ever since she garnered appreciation for her role in ‘Succession’. There was another video shared by the official ‘Succession’ Twitter account, in which she was asked about being a sex symbol. The question ventured into a little awkward territory when the question was phrased as – ‘What does J think of her milf title and that she is making gays and lesbians insane?” In response to this awkward question, Cameron laughed and just said that she has no issues with any of that.

‘Succession’ season 1 premiered on HBO in 2018, followed by a season 2, which went on air in 2019. Due to the pandemic, shooting for the third season was delayed and it was finally released in 2021 to a magnificent response. The show, showcasing the chronicles of the Roy family, was appreciated for its writing, writing and overall production. It has also won many prestigious awards such as a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

As the show’s final season is about to end, the fans are already waiting for a Season 4 renewal. But for now, they have the final two episodes of the season remaining to be watched, and if Cameron is to be believed, the show’s fans are in for a wild ride.

