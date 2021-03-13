Forget Season 4, Stranger Things Was Not Coming Back Even For Season 2

No one believed that ‘Stranger Things’ would continue beyond season 1, not even the awesome cast of the series!

The talented cast of ‘Stranger Things‘, including Millie Bobby Brown, doubted if the hit TV show would be renewed for season 2. One of the cast members has revealed that ‘Stranger Things’ happening beyond season 1 is still a surprise for them.

‘Stranger Things’ cast thought the show would be a big flop

Natalia Dyer was unprepared for all the success

Duffer Brothers thank the pandemic

‘Stranger Things’ cast thought the show would be a big flop

‘Stranger Things’ hit the Netflix platform in 2016 and since then is ruling the hearts of audiences of all age groups. It became one of the biggest successes for the streaming giant.

However, one of the cast member, Natalia Dyer (who plays Nancy Wheeler) in the series has said that no one, including the cast and crew, believed in the potential of ‘Stranger Things’. Those involved with the series had no idea how its audience would respond to it.

‘Stranger Things’ was not coming back even for season 2

“Nobody knew if it [‘Stranger Things’] was going to get picked up again after we finished filming season one”. Natalia stated to “Independent”

When season 1 finished, she thought they were seeing each other for the last time as a cast of ‘Stranger Things’.

“There was really an air of, ‘We might never see each other again’, she added.”

The reason for this kind of anticipation might be because stories like ‘Stranger Things’ never worked across all age groups. Such stories used to be only appreciated by a niche group of people. But, ‘Stranger Things’ changed it all. The show was a super successful, surpassing geographical boundaries and age categories.

Natalia Dyer was unprepared for all the success

Natalia and her co-stars were unprepared for the success. They speculated that this kind of story wouldn’t attract a lot of audiences. The blockbuster success was an overwhelming surprise. It took a long time for them to accept the fact that they are a part of one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

While speaking to “NME”, Natalia spoke about the effects of ‘Stranger Things” success on her personal life. She told them that she was very excited about the amount of attention she was getting. But later she felt the success was also very intimidating. She reflected on her possibilities and limitations as an actor. Now she is constantly thinking what she can give to the rest of the world.

‘Stranger Things’ cast and crew are ready to deliver its fourth season. The filming was halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was rumoured that the fourth season is going to be the last season of ‘Stranger Things’. But Duffer Brothers, the creators of the series, have confirmed that it will continue beyond four seasons.

Duffer Brothers thank the pandemic

Duffer Brothers know how ‘Stranger Things’ will end. They have confirmed the story will not finish by season 4. There’s more to come. And the pandemic situation has given them the time to look ahead and figure out what’s best for the story. It was due to the lockdown that they could think of what is the best time to end the tale of ‘Stranger Things’.

The upcoming season 4 will show Hopper laying railway tracks in Russia. Let us know if you are excited for the return of ‘Stranger Things’ with season 4. Share your ideas, fan theories in the comments box below.