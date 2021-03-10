‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Eleven's latest tantrum isn't making Hopper happy

It seems like Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven of ‘Stranger Things’ is bitten by stardom bug.

Will Duffer Brothers bow down to the demands of Millie Bobby Brown to continue as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5? The good news for the fans is that season 5 is happening, even though the release date of season 4 is still unclear. But, Millie Bobby Brown is demanding more money than her adult co-stars, especially David Harbour, who plays her father Jim Hopper.

It’s no more shocking that Millie Bobby Brown is getting paid the highest among teenage co-stars. She touched this milestone in ‘Stranger Things 3’ itself and became Hollywood’s highest-paid teenager.

Moreover, she is not limited to ‘Stranger Things’. Recently, we saw her acting prowess in the Netflix movie ‘Enola Holmes’. The actor, through her impeccable acting skills, has established herself as the busiest and most wanted child star in the town.

Her upcoming works include ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ that awaits its huge release. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is fast approaching its D-day. Even before the premiere of the fourth segment, the news is floating that the platform has already started its work on season 5. But here’s the glitch – Ms Brown is asking for a paycheque much bigger than she already gets.

The cast and crew of ‘Stranger Things’ are back in news after news of season 5 is spreading like fire. Netflix has already given a thumbs up to the Duffer Brothers. We will see Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour return in the next instalment though we thought he died on season 3. The show is also reprising Winona Ryder and the child cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown in the lead. ‘Stranger Things’ made Millie Bobby Brown fall into the list of the most talented teenage actors and gave her mass popularity. Her performance in Netflix’s other project ‘Enola Holmes’ elevated the buzz and she did not disappoint.

Millie Bobby Brown demands a bigger paycheck to continue

There’s no denying the fact that she is the lead actress on ‘Stranger Things’. But a child actor demanding a bigger paycheck might disappoint her adult co-stars. Some fans joked around and wrote on social media channels that her demand for a hike in her remuneration may especially piss off her on-screen father, Hopper. This is because, even though Eleven is the lead actor, Hopper will be the talking point in the upcoming season.

“We Got This Covered” mentioned that Millie Bobby Brown has asked for a heftier paycheque than other noteworthy adult co-stars of hers, but no official confirmation from Millie Bobby Brown or Duffer Brothers has been made.

Millie was reported to be already charging $350,000 per episode in season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’. One can’t imagine how big and how strange her current demand for the paycheck would be! Let us know if you think Millie Bobby Brown deserves it, in the comments box below.