Stranger Things Season 4 Plot: Turns Out It Will Not Be For Kids Anymore

Actor Gaten Matarazzo recently talked about the tone season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ will follow. Let’s find out that and more about the new trailer of ‘Stranger Things’.

It has been almost two years since the third season of ‘Stranger Things‘ was released worldwide. Since then, fans have been waiting for Netflix to release the sci-fi horror’s new season. The cast of the hit series has managed to keep silent on the upcoming plot. But Gaten Matarazzo recently shared what the tone of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 would be.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ to include character growth?

Filming of Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’

New Trailer of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

In an interview with ET Online, actor star Gaten Matarazzo, who was promoting season 2 of ‘Prank Encounters’, talked about the much-awaited season of the sci-fi thriller. Matarazzo was asked to describe the tone of season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 to not be about kids anymore?

To which he said that the tone definitely would be mature for this season. He felt that it was being done on purpose because they want season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ to mature with their kids. As the actors are growing older, the characters also have to grow older. They are confronted by this issue. But they embrace it and use it to their advantage. They do not freak out when the actors get taller or when their voices drop, or anything else. They use it as ammunition for their writing.

David Harbour aka Hopper revealed that season 4 of Stranger Things will reveal secrets from his character’s past.

Matarazzo further spoke about how that is the goal for the boys, Matt and Ross Duffer. They want to make sure that the bar is raised every single season. But it is not raised to a point where they cannot exceed or match what they have done prior. Matarazzo mentioned how incredible it is what the creators, the Duffer Brothers, can do. He complimented how working with them is just exceptional and always has been.

Filming of Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’

The Duffer Brothers always plan to complete the scripts of their previous seasons well in advance before the filming begins. However, due to the pandemic, the filming of the new season was put on hold. The filming did resume in October last year. But recently, the actor mentioned how he has no clue when the audience will get to see the new season of ‘Stranger Things’.

Video Credits: Mindelekas

In an interview with Collider, Gaten Matarazzo explained the filming process. “We have a certain number of episodes. Around five or six out of eight or nine is what we will start filming with. Once those are written. How it is always worked out is we are on like episode 4 or 5, and we have not seen episode 6 and 7 yet. We have no idea what is going to happen, and they have not written all of it yet. Usually, there is a 2–3-week hiatus where we will go home and take a break. During that 2-3 weeks, Matt and Ross are home, and they are writing. Like non-stop, panic-writing.”

He explained that when they went in for their first table read (February 2020), they expected to go right into filming. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, they had only six episodes prepared. So currently, Matarazzo has no idea when they will be filming next or when they will be wrapping up. He also does not know when season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ will release.

New Trailer of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Recently, Netflix released the trailer of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4. Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, also shared the trailer on her Instagram account. The actress captioned it: “We are not in Hawkins anymore.” The series did end with the Byers family and Eleven moving out of Hawkins.

In the trailer, we see the laboratory of Dr Brebber. It was earlier seen in the first two seasons of ‘Stranger Things’. Kids are busy playing games. All of them have shaved heads and are dressed in hospital gowns just like Eleven in the first season. Dr Brenner tells the kids that he has something special planned for them today. We then hear a voice calling out Eleven. The clip ends with Millie Bobby Brown opening her eyes in shock. Creator Mark Duffer had earlier conveyed to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to open up the story into areas outside of Hawkins.

Tell us if you are excited for the new season of ‘Stranger Things’. Drop your thoughts in the comment section!