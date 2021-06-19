A new teaser of ‘Stranger Things’ showed Eleven being imprisoned and fans have got a hint about why she is called Eleven.

‘Stranger Things’ is one show which has proved, over and over again, that not everything is as it appears. And one can’t ignore even the minutest of detail in the show, teasers, and trailers. Now, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 trailer is being scrutinised by fans to gain clues about the upcoming season. The biggest talking point is Eleven’s personal history, especially how she got her name.

Highlights —

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 to be big for Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven

The mystery behind Eleven’s name and the whereabouts of her siblings revealed

‘STRANGER THINGS’ SEASON 4 TO BE BIG FOR MILLIE BOBBY BROWN’S ELEVEN

Last time on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3, the epic showdown against the Mind Flayer at the pristine Star Court Mall led to Hopper dying (but it seems from the season 4 teaser that he did not die). The Byers family was leaving town and Eleven joined them. Russians’ facility was destroyed, but it doesn’t seem like the Russians were defeated. The trailer showed Jim Hopper following the instructions of Russians and laying railway tracks in Russia.

Why is Eleven called Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’? Season 4 finally reveals

Duffer Bros released a new teaser recently that takes the audience back into the times when Eleven was a child. The video showed her locked behind a door in some sort of facility. It seems she was raised in that place. We can hear other children in the video and they are being called- “One”, “Two”, and so on. It is clear that season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ will takes viewers to her childhood and solve the mystery behind her weird name. “Eleven, are you listening?” a voice says in the video. Eleven’s eyes shoot open after hearing the voice.

Related: Godzilla Vs Kong Leaves Fans Disappointed With Millie Bobby Brown

THE MYSTERY BEHIND ELEVEN’S NAME AND THE WHEREABOUTS OF HER SIBLINGS REVEALED

The voice seems to be of the father, a.k.a. Dr Martin Brenner. He served as a scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy wherein he raised test subjects at Hawkins Lab, who were named by their count, including Eleven. The grim playroom of children in the video reminds us of Eleven from Season 1. All of them have tonsured heads and they don gowns while playing with various games and toys. They’re interrupted by the Doctor whom they call “papa” in unison.

Video Credits: OSSA Movies

A lot of interesting plotlines are coming up in season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, with Hopper reaching Russia mysteriously and Eleven back in her childhood.

Eight new cast members have joined the pack of talented actors, including series regulars Eduardo Franco (“Booksmart”), Jamie Campbell Bower (“Sweeney Todd”), and Joseph Quinn (“Catherine the Great”). Character descriptions prove that a significant part of season 4 will take place in Russia. We already know that Russians are plotting mischief in Hawkins that has led to the unfolding of Cold War-era chaos. Let’s see how the children in Hawkins save themselves from the horror.

Share your thoughts about the mystery behind Eleven’s name in the comments box below.