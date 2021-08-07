‘Stranger Things’ has also fallen into the trap of a spin-off series

‘Stranger Things’ is the original property that helped Netflix hitch its name to the list of notable producers. Now, the owners of the streaming giant are eager to capitalise on the series with a spin-off.

‘Stranger Things’ is a star-marker. When the series started on the streaming giant Netflix, it immediately turned into a cash cow. With immense popularity and support from fans, it seems now a ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off is in development. Would it be as great as the original series?

The Story Till Now

‘Stranger Things’ deals with 80s nostalgia and horror. It was established and created like the popular monster films back in the day. The show follows teenagers and their growing pains with the centre being Eleven, a girl who has been experimented on and has gained superpowers as a result.

The first season started as a story of friendship. As the monsters arose, the gang banded together to defeat them. The subsequent seasons have expanded on the theme with some extra layers of conspiracy thrown in. The US government, Russia, scientists conspiracy, and actual supervillains have come into the show, with only kids to fend them off.

In a way, the story is a classic “underdog” tale. Like ‘Karate Ki’ capitalised on hundreds of movies made during the 70s and 80s, it talks of young kids defeating monsters and winning over them. However, the series could be meeting its biggest enemy now. When fame and money come calling, creators are ready to give up everything, and the ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off in development might prove to be the undoing of the show.

The Spin-Off and Nostalgia

The 2010s was, in many ways, a nostalgia decade. Tonnes of movies got remixed and remade, and old heroes were back on screen. Suddenly, there were superhero movies all around, and old series were getting revived. ‘Stranger Things’ banked on this to achieve its stellar ratings.

80s nostalgia and the Stranger Things spin-off

The story of four kids who play “Dungeons and Dragons” every weekend and cycled to their school was the perfect nostalgia card to play, and the Duffer brothers banked off the back of their story.

According to rumours, Netflix is already working on a ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series. According to “Giant Freaking Robot”, the Duffer brothers may be involved in the production of this spin-off. There has been no official announcement from Netflix, and the official creators for the show remain under a shadow.

The ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series might deal with Eleven’s past or the show’s lore. The show has thus far introduced many villains and stories. So, when the spin-off starts playing, there might be many different ways it is presented.

Overall, given the success of the current tactic, fans can expect to see more of the 80s nostalgia. Netflix may also try its hand at exploring the more gore-filled horror era from the 90s.

Is it bad news?

Fans might be pleased about the spin-off. However, not a lot of spin-offs can capture the spirit of the original show. ‘Stranger Things’ history exists in a particular niche. The niche of horror and fantasy is difficult to write in the best of circumstances. With the added pressure of a spin-off, the Duffer brothers might not produce an excellent show.

Again, this is a developing story, and there is no concrete news to base opinions on. ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series may turn out to be excellent. Historically though, spin-offs are not as successful as the original franchise.

Even Marvel struggled with bringing ‘Agents of SHIELD’ to the mainstream and cancelled the three Netflix shows. So, when Disney can’t compete with their growing universe, could Netflix tell a success story?

There is a new ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off in development. While there’s no news available about what the show would be about, it is most likely that the Duffer brothers would be in charge of it. But, if the story can’t innovate enough, even the original storytellers can’t bring back the initial ratings.