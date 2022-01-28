Stranger Things 4 Is The Worst Work Of Duffer Brothers

Honestly, what were Walmart and Netflix thinking when they did this? Each of them released the first images of ‘Stranger Things 4’, and it was not what people were expecting. In fact, the pictures revealed so much content that fans are already feeling like they are going to be disappointed with season 4.

Fans are already disappointed with the upcoming season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, thanks to Walmart and Netflix surprising them with exclusive content in the store.

Highlights —

Walmart’s epic blinder leaves ‘Stranger Things’ fans disappointed and frustrated

‘Strangers Things’ might not release in January 2022 as per rumours

Could it be that the final episode of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 has already been spoiled by mistake?

A lot of fans were disappointed with the final episode of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, thanks to Walmart and Netflix surprise. Although fans are still waiting for the release of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 on Netflix, a Walmart employee allegedly revealed what is going to happen next in the series.

Stranger Things’ Season 4 will soon be here, and a lot of fans are excited to get back into the story arc. However, there are also some who are disappointed because they didn’t manage to find anything new in this episode. The previous episodes were very heavy on action and revelations but this one is quite slow-paced and doesn’t really offer anything that wasn’t already predicted by fans.

Walmart epic blinder leaves Stranger Things fans disappointed

That disappointment was probably caused by a mistake made by an employee at Walmart. The company released the complete DVD set of ‘Stranger Things’ but it seems that the person responsible for typing up the DVD disc description spoiled what is going to happen in episode 7.

According to the leak, Eleven is going to die because she will be too busy fighting with her inner demons before even making it inside the Shadow Monster’s dimension. Although it’s not confirmed if this actually happened or if it was just a mistake, most fans aren’t happy about this alleged plot twist.

Related: Stranger Things Has Also Fallen Into The Trap Of A Spin-Off Series

The newest Walmart commercial for ‘Stranger Things’

There are two things that ‘Stranger Things’ fans hate more than anything else. The first one is the official release date for season 4, which is coming on July 4. The second one is the new promo from Netflix.

The new ‘Stranger Things’ commercial has recently been released, and fans are already disappointed with it.

Video Credits: Stranger Universe

According to the first series, the next season of ‘Stranger Things’ will be released on July 4. However, this time, Netflix has already confirmed that this date isn’t actual and that there will be no surprise as well.

While people were waiting for the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 teaser, they found out that a new commercial was released on social media by Walmart. The company wanted to promote its line of products related to the series.

Fans believe that they have seen this video before because it seems to be a remake of a previous commercial that was made in 2016. The video shows a child who is trying to collect all the toys related to Lost Boys and Dustin Henderson’s action figure. While he puts them into his box, Mike Wheeler appears in front of him and says, “I’m right here”. This sentence is used on many different posters as well, in order to promote the show itself.

Netflix and Walmart have issued an apology letter to fans and viewers who were disappointed with this. Both companies are committed to working together in ensuring that such things do not happen again in the future.

Video Credits: Stranger Things

Netflix also assured fans that this will never happen again on their platform, at least that is what they hope for.

Fans were left thoroughly disappointed when all four episodes were available, thanks to Walmart’s efforts and how it all went down. As per reports from Comic Book, there were several leaked versions of the four episodes that eventually became available online.

What did you think about the spoilers? Let us know your thoughts on them in the comments box below!