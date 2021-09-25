Stranger Things 4 Is Set To Become The Darkest Season Ever

Natalie Dyer teases that ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is going to be the strangest of all seasons.

According to reports, Netflix is adopting the strategy followed by Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to hide all the details about ‘Stranger Things 4’, but Natalie Dyer aka Nancy Wheeler couldn’t digest the excitement. She said about ‘Stranger Things’ bosses, “They Put Us In A Really Tough Spot”.

Fans across the world are eagerly waiting to hear about the upcoming season of ‘Stranger Things’. If there’s anything on Netflix that the whole world is interested in, it is ‘Stranger Things 4’, but Netflix is far from leaking anything when it comes to the show. There’s no official announcement of the release date as well. The pandemic disturbed the shooting for the show and Duffer Brothers tried to revamp the storyline in the gap period they got during the lockdown. We have seen Hopper laying railway lines in Russia and Eleven as a kid in the ward with her siblings.

Natalia Dyer, while talking about the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, couldn’t contain the excitement and said that the fourth season will be the darkest of all. She refused to reveal the details about how Hopper came out alive in season 4 and what Eleven’s past has to do with the story.

Natalie Dyer reveals kids won’t be kids on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

She told Comicbook, “I can’t say much. It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great”. Laughingly, she said, “It’s such a hard question. I’m like, ‘I can say that,’ but then I’m like, ‘Oh, can I?’ I’m not sure … You know, we kind of pick up a bit after where we left off”.

She added that whatever she is saying are generic things and Duffer Brothers actually put them in a really tough spot. Dyer teased that the kids on the show are not kids anymore.

Dyer also revealed the challenge of remembering the story, since they shot last year and in between the lockdown happened. Now it is hard for them to remember the mood of the scenes they shot last year.

Finn Wolfhard supports Natalie Dyer’s view about ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Finn Wolfhard has added to Dyer’s statement saying ‘Stranger Things’ is progressively getting darker with each season. Every year the series gets darker, funnier, and sadder, said Wolfhard inviting more people to watch the upcoming season.

While the cast is playing safe in interviews, fans are busy predicting the story of the upcoming season. Hopper is alive in Russia is trending among folks who write fan theories before the show releases. And Netflix, along with Duffer Brothers, are busy keeping the story under tight wraps.

What are your views on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4? Do you think calling the season darkest is a blatant publicity stunt? Pen down your thoughts in the comments box below.