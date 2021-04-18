Steven Knight To Take Forward Peaky Blinders Franchise Without Tommy Shelby

Creator and writer Steven Knight revealed that he has a plan on how to continue the series if Cillian Murphy decides to leave.

One of the most successful British television shows of our time, ‘Peaky Blinders‘ is a fast-paced period crime drama that first aired in 2013. Featuring a star-studded cast comprising of Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, and Benjamin Zephaniah, with Tom Hardy, Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Adrien Brody in recurring roles, the show has found universal acclaim. The BAFTA-winning series has been praised for its visuals, acting performances, riveting screenplay and stylish cinematography. It has consistently seen a rise in viewership. Its fifth season was watched by an average of 7.20 million viewers in the UK as opposed to the average viewership of 2.38 million seen by its first season. As it has now been announced that the upcoming season 6 will be the last season of the show, is there a chance of the show returning? Read on to find out.

‘Peaky Blinders’: A riveting tale of gang wars

Set in Birmingham, England, the show follows the criminal endeavours of the Shelby family a few months after the first World War. The family in focus is loosely based on a real-life youth group of the same name, who was a dynamic group of people active in the city from the 1890s to the early twentieth century.

Cillian Murphy stars as Thomas Michael “Tommy” Shelby MP OBE, the ambitious and crafty boss of the Peaky Blinders gang. The show focuses on his rise from being a gang leader to making it to the Parliament. His relationships with Grace and Lizzie are key elements of the storyline. Murphy has won a National Television Award and an Irish Film & Television Award for his awe-inspiring portrayal of Tommy.

The show has had 5 seasons till now with a total of 30 episodes.

Season 5: Where did the story leave us?

Season 5 was full of revelations. It finally explained whether or not Michael Gray (Finn Cole) was betraying Tommy. One of the most prominent scenes, however, was when it is disclosed that Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) is still alive in the finale episode. Tommy allies with Aflie in one of the most unconventional alliances ever to take down Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). The season ended with a major cliff-hanger that left viewers questioning Tommy’s fate.

The future of ‘Peaky Blinders’

Knight was quoted saying, “In the form it is in, it is absolutely impossible for this to work without Cillian. As it grows and progresses, who knows? There may be worlds that are part of the Peaky world that are about someone else but he is the centre around [which] everything orbits”.

Knight has already revealed in the past that a ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie is currently in discussions. The plan to make the television show into a franchise has been in the minds of its producers for quite a while now. The show’s global popularity prompted this decision, and it seems like knight already has a vision of what the movie will be about. He said in an interview,

“It will go on in another form, which will be the film, and beyond that, we want to keep the world going. In other words, the story of Small Heath and the Shelby family will continue on. I want to keep it going until… whenever”.

Presently, the excitement surrounding the upcoming sixth instalment of the show is at an all-time high amongst fans. The cast and crew have already begun shooting for it and BBC has announced that it will be the final one. However, it is safe to say that fans can expect a movie or TV spin-off in the near future.

Do you think a spin-off without Cillian Murphy will work? Are you excited to watch the sixth season of the show? Tell us in the comments.