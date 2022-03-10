Stay Close Season 2 Is Closer Than You Think: Release Date Update

The Netflix hit show is grabbing eyeballs from all over the world. The show might get a renewal for its second season. Let’s take a look at all we know so far!

‘Stay Close’ is a psychologically unnerving crime show which has left the audience obsessed since it first premiered on Netflix on 31st December 2021. What a start to the new year, right? Well, it is an adaptation of a novel by Harlan Coben which goes by the same name. It’s just been a few days since its release and fans are already curious about whether there is going to be a second part to this show.

Highlights —

What is ‘Stay Close’ about?

What can be expected in season 2?

So can we expect a season 2?

What is ‘Stay Close’ about?

‘Stay Close’ all set for Season 2?

‘Stay Close’ is an extremely well-written thriller underlying the theme – How well do you know your closest ones? It revolves around the story of three people who have concealed dark secrets from their closest ones. Meghan is a working mom of three, Broome is a detective who is hell-bent on solving a missing person’s case, while Ray, once an up and coming documentary photographer, is now stuck up in an exhausting job involving celebrity-obsessed kids. But soon they are caught up with their dark past, and it seems like not only them but their nearest ones will also be affected by their actions from the past.

What can be expected in season 2?

Video Credits: BrainPilot

Although season 1 had a clear beginning and an end, some mysteries are still unresolved. For example, in the final few moments of the season wrap, Dave tells Megan that he pushed Carlton Flynn’s car into the river since he knew that Kayleigh had stolen it. But what he wasn’t aware of was the fact that Kayleigh had shut in Carlton in the car’s trunk, so Carlton had also been dumped into the river with the car. If the second season is renewed, writers are expected to address this and see how Dave reacts to this situation when he realises what has he done. The writers will also probably explore how this entire thing affects Dave and Megan’s relationship, now that Dave’s deeds are out into the open.

So can we expect a season 2?

Harlan Coben has had two limited series launched on Netflix, ‘Safe’ and ‘The Stranger’, in the years 2018 and 2020 respectively. Despite their popularity and potential follow up chances, the author has never made a second season to any of his shows. But the cast has dropped some hints that all is not lost for the audience of ‘Stay Close’. In an interview to the Radio Times, Ray, played by Richard Armitage, has said, “You don’t see him in the car, you don’t see the thing happen; it’s all in the viewer’s imagination, and of course, he doesn’t know what he’s done either, which I think is another brilliant opener for maybe Stay Close 2 – who knows?”

Video Credits: Next Promos

Similarly, Bethany Antonia, who plays Kayleigh has said, “I think that it will come back to haunt them, but in a long time, it will be Kayleigh’s wedding when she’s like 35, and then she’ll see a yellow car and it will bring back all the memories”. This suggests that the second season might start with a time jump.

Although no official announcement has been made, the viewers are relying on the fact that the writers pick up on the enthusiasm and creative ideas for the next plot by the actors themselves and develop it into a new season.

Would you want to see a second season of the show? Please drop in your comments in the comment section below.

