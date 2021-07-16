These Stars Are Returning In The Gilmore Girls Revival Sequel

After the massive cliffhanger ending of ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’, recent Instagram activity hints at a possible season 2. Let’s find out which ‘Gilmore Girls’ stars are ready to return for a revival!

The original ‘Gilmore Girls’ aired from October 2000 to May 2007. In November 2016, Netflix released ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life‘. After the limited series ended on a cliffhanger, fans have been asking for more. So far, Netflix has made no public announcements about commissioning future episodes. Recently, the stars of the hit franchise ‘Sex and the City‘ revealed their reboot in January. Since then fans feel ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ is in the making.

While chatting with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw, ‘Gilmore Girls’ actor Lauren Graham shared details about a special contract clause. She shared that creator Amy Sherman-Palladino insisted that she had a clause that would permit it to leave a project if ‘Gilmore Girls’ gets revived again. Graham shared that she puts that window into all her new jobs, just in case. Lauren shared it was not for any concrete reason.

Lauren stated she is loyal to Sherman-Palladino and open to working. So, the door is still open.

She also confessed to being regularly in touch with Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) and Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore). So is Graham hinting that the ‘Gilmore Girls’ stars are ready to return for a revival? Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little more for confirmation.

Scott Patterson is ready for Season 2

While talking to Hollywood Life, Scott Patterson said: “Obviously, there was a reason that they did that, so that is why I feel, and I am optimistic, that there are going to be more episodes. They would not have just done that and left it and ended the series. We have to find out, and we are going to find out.”

Patterson further shared how he would like Lorelai and Luke to have a baby. He felt that introducing a child into that relationship would be a good thing for the life of the show. It will also deepen the characters, the comedy and add elements that were not previously present.

‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ plot

At the end of ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’, Rory (Alexis Bledel) tells her mother, Lorelai, that she is pregnant. But she does not reveal who is the father of the baby. Since then, fans have been guessing who is the father of Rory’s baby. Who will Rory choose to raise her child with, or if she will be a single mother like Lorelai? Hence, a potential second season, ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’, would reveal the mystery. We would also get to see Lorelai Gilmore married to her boyfriend Luke (Scott Patterson). Luke told Lorelai that he was alright if they did not have any kids. We will also get to know if they had children of their own or decided to adopt. We will also get to see Lorelai as a grandmother. A second season will also reveal more about Rory’s book and Emily’s dating life.

After the release of ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’, their official Instagram account went silent. However, just a while back, it became active again. The photos and captions do hint at a possible season 2.

A throwback photo of Luke Danes looking at rings with Kirk Gleason got posted on the Instagram account. The caption read: “Is it time to pop the question”? Another post had Rory Gilmore busy talking on her phone while moving into the Yale dorms. The caption read: “Things are getting heated!”

Unfortunately, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the creator of ‘Gilmore Girls’ Amy Sherman-Palladino or Netflix. Tell us what you think would unfold in the upcoming season in the comment section!