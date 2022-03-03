Star Trek: Picard To End With Season 3, No More Spinoffs Planned For Future

After having announced the premiere of its second season last month, ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is already in sight with season 3 which is now confirmed to be the last by Sir Patrick Stewart.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ is an American television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman. The show is set at the end of the 24th century, 18 years after the events of `Star Trek: Nemesis’, with Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role, `Star Trek: Picard’ revolves around retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard. He is still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data, portrayed by Brent Spiner, and the destruction of Romulus, and steps into the next chapter of his life.

Highlights —

‘Star Trek: Picard’ to end after the third season

What did Sir Patrick Stewart Say About the Third Season?

When Will the Season 2 of ‘Picard’ Be Out?

What did Sir Patrick Stewart Say About the Third Season?

As confirmed in an interview with Stewart and show producer Akiva Goldsman, conducted by SFX Magazine, Stewart will retire the character once the third season wraps. Indeed, Goldsman and Stewart said that ‘Picard’ was never meant to run indefinitely, and there were no long-term plans to keep the series around for upwards of seven seasons (the running time of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’, ‘Deep Space Nine’, and ‘Voyager’). Ending the show with three seasons was always the plan.

🚨l #STARTREKPICARD TO END AT SEASON 3

Noted as always being the plan, Picard is confirmed to end with 3 seasons by star @SirPatStew & EP @AkivaGoldsman in the new SFX Mag, & the series wrap is imminent! That’s one among many insights & details in the new issue out now! #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/Rjw1Ax5Brb — Trek Central (@TheTrekCentral) January 26, 2022

The official confirmation that ‘Picard’ Season 3 will be the last, gives an opportunity to fans to go into season 2 truly celebrating and appreciating what the show has to offer. In a way, this is the commencing of the finale, and the seeds for the finale will likely be planted in the latter part of season 2.

With this advanced warning, audiences can prepare themselves to bid adieu to the show. At the same time, there is always a chance the characters of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ can go on to other projects. The show itself has already featured several familiar faces from past ‘Star Trek’ shows.

When Will Season 2 of ‘Picard’ Be Out?

The series experienced a bit of a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Paramount+ recently gave ‘Picard’ Season 2 a March release date. The upcoming episodes revolve around Jean-Luc and his crew dealing with a broken reality, seemingly caused by Picard’s frenemy Q (John de Lancie). To fix their present, they will need to travel to the past, thus allowing Picard to reunite with his old friend Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg).

Sir Patrick himself announced the release date for season 2 of ‘Picard’ on his Twitter handle on 19 Jan 2022. The tweet read:

“The wait is over. Picard Season 2 will arrive on March 3. Streaming on Paramount+ in the US, Crave in Canada, and Amazon Prime internationally. #StarTrekPicard.”

The wait is over. Picard Season 2 will arrive on March 3. Streaming on Paramount+ in the US, Crave in Canada, and Amazon Prime internationally. #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/Le3vAUwcCc — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) January 19, 2022

Apart from ‘The Animated Series’ and Paramount+’s ‘Short Treks’, ‘Picard’ will be the first ‘Star Trek’ show since the original series to end with just 3 seasons under its belt.

