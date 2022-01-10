‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has shared his plans for the future seasons of the hit series. He also recently confirmed season 2 and season 3 of ‘Squid Game’ in an interview with KBS.

The global hit Netflix featured South-Korean web show, ‘Squid Game’ and the South-Korean boy band BTS, are two gigantic phenomena in the global entertainment industry right now. Just imagine the byproduct of these two fusing together. If you are confused about what we are talking about here, don’t worry! We will explain.

Highlights –

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 and 3 confirmed by director Hwang Dong-Hyuk

Netflix states the future of ‘Squid Game’

Speculations and truth about BTS making a debut in the future seasons of ‘Squid Game’

‘Squid Game’ Will Return!

‘Squid Game’ took the OTT industry and the audience by storm last year when it was aired on Netflix, since then, it has become Netflix’s most-watched show globally. Not just this, it broke other viewing records as well. The first season of the dystopian drama ended with the protagonist Seong Gi-Hun coming after the organization that organizes the Squid Game. The director of the show, Hwang Dong-Hyuk confirmed seasons 2 and 3 of the show in an interview.

Video Credits: extratv

“I’m currently in the midst of discussions with Netflix about Season 2 and Season 3 [of ‘Squid Game’]”, he was quoted as saying.

Related: Bridgerton Makers Dislike Squid Game

“We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook”, the director said while assuring that an announcement will be made soon.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk also hinted that the plotline for season 2 will focus on the story of Lee Jung Jae‘s character, Seong Gi Hun unveiling the truth behind the mysterious organization running the game. He even went on to say that it will revolve around the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.

‘Squid Game’: Season 2 and 3 confirmed, BTS to make a debut?

The details were also confirmed by the OTT giant backing the show, Netflix. The Netflix team officially addressed the possibility of a third season of ‘Squid Game’ and said in a statement, “It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for ‘Squid Game,’ including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone”.

Related: Why Are Bridgerton Makers Hating Squid Game

Will BTS be Making a Debut in Future Seasons of ‘Squid Game’?

There have been quite a lot of speculations about the members of the world-famous Korean band, BTS, making a debut in future seasons of ‘Squid Game’. The speculations came because of mainly two incidents, first incident was when ‘Squid Game’ actor Lee Jung-Jae shared a selfie with the BTS member V on his Instagram account. Hence, fans of ‘Squid Game’ and BTS have started speculating that V might be starring in upcoming seasons of ‘Squid Game’.

Video Credits: JoseOchoaTV

The second incident was when Shaun posted a picture of him dressed as a ‘Squid Game’ contestant and there was a photo of BTS member Jin in the background.

This left BTS’ Jin’s fans all excited speculating that Jin is going to be in part 2. But now, Simon has clarified why Jin was in the picture. In a live forecast with his daughter Tilly, he said, “What happened was I took a picture for Netflix Korea, ’cause they sent us loads of Squid Game goodies. I just put Jin from BTS in the background of the picture because I wanted it to feel very Korean, and Jin is obviously a great ambassador for Korea”.