Space Force Season 3: Latest Release Date And Cast Update

Netflix seems to be in a fix regarding the future of ‘Space Force’. The streaming giant took its time to announce the second season after the first season’s premiere. Is ‘Space Force’ going to be renewed soon?

‘Space Force’ happens to be one of the most popular comedy dramas on Netflix. Following in the footsteps of the cult classic ‘The Office‘, the series stars Steve Carell in the lead role. But this time, the scale has gotten a lot bigger, with the workplace being the United States Space Force. The first season of the series premiered in May 2020. Despite its decent success, it took Netflix a few months to decide whether to renew it or not. The renewal came in November 2020, and season 2 of ‘Space Force’ premiered in February 2022. This time, too, there has been no word on the series’ renewal!

Highlights —

All details on ‘Space Force’ Season 3

‘Space Force’ Season 3 release update

All details on ‘Space Force’ Season 3

‘Space Force’ focuses on the lives of characters working at establishing the USSF, the United States Space Force, which happens to be the sixth division of the United States Armed Forces. Steve Carell headlines the cast with his role as Mark Naird, the chief of the operation. Among those in the supporting cast are John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz. The plot begins when the U.S. President has ordered Naird to place the ‘boots on the moon’ by 2024. The series then follows the struggles of Naird as he gathers and manages a team filled with colourful characters to achieve their mission.

Space Force Season 3

MORE FROM DKODING: Stay Close Season 2 Is Closer Than You Think: Release Date Update

Technically speaking, there has been no fixed update regarding the series renewal of ‘Space Force’ for season 3. But figuratively speaking, it seems very likely. Season 2 ended on such a note that the scope for a third season is very well open. However, there are many things to consider before making a hopeful prediction.

‘Space Force’ Season 3 release update

First of all, it was clear that there was a vast difference in budgets for the first two seasons. The filming location was also changed to Vancouver from Los Angeles to save on some production costs. Additionally, while the first season of ‘Space Force’ had ten episodes, the second season only had 7. So, there is a chance that Netflix might finally pull the plug on the show.

Video Credits: Nedflix

On the brighter side, though, the second season has received a much better response from the critics. So, Netflix might find itself in a tough position right now. We at DKODING hope that Netflix allows more seasons of the show to get made to bring the story to a satisfactory conclusion.

MORE FROM DKODING: Love Is Blind Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Plot Update

Tell us in the comments which are your favourite character on the show? Also, tell us your take on the budget cuts for the second season. Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

FAQ

1 /3

Q. Is ‘Space Force’ cancelled?

A. There is no official announcement regarding the show’s renewal or cancellation.

2 /3

Q. Does ‘Space Force’ really exist?

A. Yes. In reality, the Space Force is the sixth branch of the United States military.

3 /3

Q. Where is ‘Space Force’ filmed?

A. ‘Space Show’ was filmed in Los Angeles in its first season. The second season got filmed in Vancouver.