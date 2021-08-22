Sophie Turner Was Forced To Make An Unbelievable Sacrifice For Game Of Thrones

Sophie Turner was banned from washing her hair while filming ‘Game Of Thrones’ and went through a disgusting hair phase.

Just like her character Sansa Stark on ‘Game of Thrones’, Sophie Turner’s hair have had their share of troubles.

Turner’s not alone! Another actress had pretty long bad hair days

Turner, while giving the interview with InStyle, confessed the horrific grooming sacrifice she made for the sake of the iconic period fiction drama. To accurately display the ruggedness of her character’s life in the Seven Kingdoms, Turner stayed away from shampoo and conditioner for years.

Video Credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Initial seasons worked well for her as she was allowed to take care of her hair. She was playing an aristocratic girl in the show. But after a few seasons of having a princely lifestyle, the eldest Stark daughter had to be out in the field, saving herself from dangers. To make it look real on-screen, Turner was asked to switch up her beauty routine to something that could make her hair look wild.

“Towards season 5, they started asking me to not wash my hair, and it was really disgusting”, Turner admitted.

The whole world was eagerly waiting for winter to come on ‘Game of Thrones’, but for Turner, it wreaked havoc on her scalp.

“We would have the snow machines going, so we would have little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease”, Sophie said with disgust.

Later, Sophie discovered a way to not mess with her mane and found a Sansa hairpiece. Yes, a perfect wig to hide her hair care regime.

She wore the wig in the later seasons and washed her hair whenever she desired. But for a couple of years, she made a big sacrifice, seeing how it’s impossible for a modern human to do without shampooing.

Turner’s not alone! Another actress had pretty long bad hair days

Turner wasn’t the only lady on ‘Game of Thrones’ who sacrificed her beauty regime. Even Emilia Clarke ran into hair problems while on set.

Back in 2017, Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the show, dyed her locks platinum blonde to be true to the character on season 8. Soon afterwards, she realized the big hair mistake she made.

Video Credits: Looper

“I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair!” Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar while speaking about her new dyed look.

Nevertheless, both of their beauty sacrifices were more than worth it as the show became a massive success and modern TV legend.

Let us know in the comments box below if you think Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke could have done without messing with their hair.