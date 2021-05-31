Solos Season 2: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

In May 2021, Amazon Prime performed the seemingly impossible task of bringing some of the biggest Hollywood stars in one series called ‘Solos’. While it received a mixed reception, we ponder upon the possibility of the second season.

Amazon Studios’ ‘Solos’ happens to be one of the highlighted series’ on the streaming giant. The anthology contains seven stories that are different from each other but are bounded with one common theme- what it means to be human in a world where science dominates. With a stellar star-cast full of celebrated names such as Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, and Uzo Aduba among others, the series was a poignant meditation on the fragility of human emotions and the repercussions of their actions.

However, despite being a relatively fresh concept, the series couldn’t achieve the desired critical reception. Even then, can the series be revived for a second season? That is a question every fan of the series is asking.

The series premiered on May 21, 2021, on Amazon and was another high-profile addition to its slate of engaging content. The first episode dealt with the story of a schizophrenic Alzheimer’s patient named Stuart, played astonishingly well by Morgan Freeman. He also served as the narrator in other stories, apart from his own. Yeah, because you can’t not use Morgan Freeman’s soothing voice if you have hired him to work with you. His narration provides the necessary depth to the beginning and the end of most stories.

The first story sets up the stage for more stories that deal with science-fiction themes with an existential twist. It included Anne Hathaway trying to time travel, Uzo Aduba playing a woman who thinks her smart-house is plotting against her, Nicole Beharie births a child that ages fast etc. All the stories have different science fiction concepts being explored, with the central theme being constant.

As we move on with the stories one by one, the connection between them becomes apparent. Discussing existential ideas such as isolation, shared experience, and depression is the central point in most stories. We float through the stories, getting mesmerized by them one by one.

Is ‘Solos’ Season 2 on the cards yet?

The problem with anthologies is that the response to them is generally mixed. It is quite rare that all the stories involved are loved the same. The same tragedy happened with ‘Solos’. While most stories were wholeheartedly appreciated, others were not. And that mixed response somehow had the series struggle in the eyes of the producers to be carried forwarded. And thus, it is still not confirmed by any of the cast member, or the producer or Amazon Prime whether the series will be renewed for a second season. However, given the star-studded cast of the series, it will be hard for Amazon Prime to let this series go. After all, not every day do you get such a stellar star cast with such big names.

‘Solos’ Season 2 cast

However beneficial this ‘big ensemble cast’ seems, this also comes with its own share of problems. First of all, most of the big stars are usually busy with their other projects. Bringing them around on the sets at the same time becomes hectic. This also results in projects facing long delays among other issues. And also, it is not very normal in Hollywood to bring such an ensemble on the same page. Considering the series works as an anthology, it might be a daunting task to bring more Hollywood biggies for the second season.

However, it must also be considered that the stars don’t have to devote a lot of time to the series as they appear in single episodes. So, as we can see there are both drawbacks and benefits of making something like ‘Solos’. While the second season is yet to be announced, the speculations about the cast of ‘Solos’ Season 2 are already doing the rounds.

‘Solos’ Season 1 was shot during October and November 2020, during the raging pandemic. So, if the makers decide to renew it now, we can probably have the second season streaming in the spring or summer 2022. Let’s wait and watch.

