TV & WEB

Solos Season 2: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

‘Solos’ Season 2: Everything we know so far
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Desperate Jennifer Aniston Leaving No Stone Unturned To Grab A Role In The Sopranos Prequel
No Newer Articles