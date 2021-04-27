Social Distance Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And More

Netflix’s anthology series on the pandemic had left the fans feeling emotional and heart-wrenched in the first season. And now fans are wondering, will Netflix renew the show for a second season? Let’s find out!

‘Social Distance’ is one such show that effortlessly depicts the many emotions of the people throughout the pandemic. The depth in the storyline, and the relatability of the characters, also made it one of the most critically acclaimed shows on Netflix. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the entire first season of the show was virtually filmed and produced by the creators, but now arises the question – Will ‘Social Distance’ renew for another season?

What is the plotline of ‘Social Distance’?

Helmed by Hilary Weisman Graham and Jenji Kohan, the name ‘Social Distance’ tells a lot about the show. An anthology series, this show portrays different stories of people who communicate and connect virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One thing that makes the show more unique is that each episode tells the story from different perspectives. While in one episode we will see a man trying to cope with the boredom that comes with being under lockdown, in others, we see a married couple trying to come up with ways to sustain their relationship.

What was the finale episode of ‘Social Distance’ about?

The series ‘Social Distance’ ended with a rather intense storyline of a man who gets hostile with his boss over racial discrimination. The episode tries to illustrate the outrage and dismay that burned entire America down, after George Floyd’s death. But how did the writers capture the real emotions of the protestors in the last episode? Actually, many writers themselves took part in the “Black Lives Matter” protest and the creator Hilary spoke to “Variety” about the making of the finale episode.

“A voice at this moment in time and I’m going to f—ing use it.” After that, Hilary told her entire team to scrap the finale episode entirely.

“We’ve been building to this moment for years, for the entire history of America. Delete All Future Events. Sprinkle in some pre-George Floyd Black Lives Matter conversations that would happen between two Black men.”

She further spoke about her true intentions behind this episode.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Oh we’re changing the series to be only about race, but this is, of course, the other pandemic. We paid some attention to it [before] but clearly not enough and now we’re going to correct it.”

Will there be season 2 of ‘Social Distance’?

Honestly, the creators of the show haven’t spoken about whether or not there will be another season of the show. However, if we have to predict anything about the second season, we can only say that maybe the creators of the show will focus on life after the pandemic.

Do you want to see the second season of ‘Social Distance’? Let us know your views in the comments below.