TV & WEB

Sky’s Explosive Drama Domina Mixes Game Of Thrones’ Acids With The Witcher’s Salts

Sky's ‘Domina’ mixes ‘GOT’ and ‘The Witcher’ drama, in equal measure
DKODING Studio
Oviya Priyadharshini
Oviya Priyadharshini

Oviya Priyadharshini is a Master in commerce . Her love for entertainment and fashion has made her take up this career. Now she is a content writer and a freelancer who extensively works on providing the audience with latest up dates on entertainment, fashion , lifestyle and business . She is a free spirit and a person who has never let the child inside her die.

Previous Article
Locke & Key: Season 2 Release Date Update And A Cancelled Season 3
No Newer Articles