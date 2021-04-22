Sky’s Explosive Drama Domina Mixes Game Of Thrones’ Acids With The Witcher’s Salts

Sky’s ‘Domina’ announces that it will cast ‘The Witcher’ and ‘GOT’ stars. Keep reading to find out which of your favourite stars are getting cast.

‘Domina’ is an epic historical drama series that tells the story of ancient Rome’s power struggles from the perspective of women. The eight-episode series, created and written by Simon Burke, is executive produced by Spence, Marcus Wilson, Faye Dorn, Burke, and McCarthy, with John Phillips serving as producer. The series will air exclusively in May on Sky in Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Spain. On behalf of Sky Studios, NBCUniversal Global Distribution holds international rights in the rest of the world.

Highlights —

What is ‘Domina’ about?

‘The Witcher’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ stars

As Sky continues to invest in original content, ‘Domina’ is the latest in a string of recent commissions. Sky Studios, the company’s commissioning and production arm, recently pledged to more than double its investment in original drama, comedy, and documentary programming. Sky Studios is the creative home of Sky’s award-winning and well-loved Sky originals, bringing to screen unique stories from the best talent in Europe.

‘The Witcher’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ stars

What is ‘Domina’ about?

‘Domina’ tells the story of Livia Drusilla, a naive young girl whose world crumbles after Julius Caesar’s assassination. However, she marries Augustus and navigates her way through a brutal male-led society using conspiracy, seduction, and murder to become Rome’s most powerful and influential empress and secure power for her son, Tiberius.

Video Credits: Sky TV

Related : Shazam Says ‘No’ To Henry Cavill And ‘Yes’ To Helen Mirren

The drama is set during the same time period as the classic 1976 series ‘I, Claudius’, which starred Derek Jacobi as the Roman emperor Claudius alongside John Hurt (Caligula) and Patrick Stewart as Caligula and Patrick Stewart as Caligula (Sejanus). Augustus (Brian Blessed) pondered his heir and successor, while Livia (Sian Phillips) assassinated all rivals in order to elevate her own son Tiberius to the throne.

‘The Witcher’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ stars

It’s been revealed that Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) will play Livia’s father, Livius, in the film, while Christine Bottomley (The End of the F***ing World) will play Augustus’ ex-wife Scribonia. Ben Batt (The English Game) plays Agrippa, Enzo Cilenti (Game of Thrones) plays Tiberius Claudius Nero, and Claire Forlani (Hawaii Five-O) plays Claudia Octavia. Fans of the Netflix fantasy drama ‘The Witcher’ should keep an eye out for Colette Tchantcho in the role of Antigone.

Video Credits: Couch T.

It also stars Kasia Smutniak (Perfect Strangers) as Livius’ daughter Livia Drusilla, who serves as the film’s main character, as she grows from a naive young girl following Julius Caesar’s assassination to Rome’s most ‘Domina’nt and successful empress.

“Driven by a deep desire to avenge her father and secure power for her sons, Livia and her peers navigate their way through a brutal society by means of strategy, conspiracy, seduction, and murder.”

“She will soon discover that seizing power is not enough: you must be able to keep it when everyone else wants it”, reads the official synopsis.

The crew also includes top Italian talent, including Oscar winner Gabriella Pescucci (The Age of Innocence, Once Upon a Time in America), Luca Tranchino (Prison Break), Katia Sisto (Penny Dreadful), and Claudia Catini (Trust), who will design the costumes. Wait for the historical drama to hit your screens in May 2021. You can stream ‘Domina’ in Sky Atlantic.