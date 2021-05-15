Six Feet Under Season 6: Release Date, Cast, And Plot

It’s been decades since ‘Six Feet Under’ premiered. Fans are still mourning over the finale while expecting the show to get a renewal. Will the show ever get a renewal? Keep reading to find out.

Almost 20 years after the premiere, HBO‘s ‘Six Feet Under’ is still considered to be one of the most mesmerizing series of all time. The ensemble drama, which aired from 2001 to 2005, focuses on the family running a funeral home in Los Angeles. The show dealt with death, tragedy, sorrow, and new beginnings in a multitude of ways, featuring some of the deepest and most thought-out characters.

As the characters struggle and cope with various aspects of life and family, there are plenty of tear-jerking moments of utter sadness throughout the show. Since then, no other show has ever achieved this. This series still evokes strong emotions nearly two decades after its release, thanks to a smattering of highly emotional sequences.

The finale takes place over several months, following each character as they cope with a major loss of their own: Nate’s sudden and devastating death in the penultimate episode. Ruth is severely depressed, unsure how she will cope now that her firstborn has died; David is debating the future of the family business; Claire wants more than what Los Angeles can provide; Rico wants a good life for his family; and Brenda, tormented by visions of Nate, is haunted by visions of her newborn daughter’s unstable health.

The finale follows the family’s reaction to Nate’s death in the months after his death, much like the Fishers tried to comfort their clients during a long and difficult grieving process. Some of the characters go through a lot of pain, while others are almost instantly at ease.

As a result, the show’s impending cancellation left a huge hole in the hearts of viewers who were moved by such a personal work of art. The final episode is intended to be a tribute to life’s fragile existence and the transformative force of not taking it for granted: David and Keith purchase the family home from Ruth, who moves in with her sister and vows to assist Brenda in raising her son, eventually at ease with Nate’s memory. Many people remember the ‘Six Feet Under’ finale for its final few minutes, which feature a crowning jewel of a montage that starts with Claire driving to New York and then shows the time and place of each remaining character’s death, evoking the show’s infamous cold opens.

‘Six Feet Under’ ended on August 21, 2005, with a seven-minute montage of flashbacks revealing how each of the remaining main characters died. Having left with a few unanswered questions, fans are wondering whether ‘Six Feet Under’ will ever receive a sixth season. As of now, there is no official news regarding the renewal or a spin-off from its producers or the creators of the show.

Living with these characters for five years felt like family, and watching their futures unfold was one of the most moving television moments ever. With the hope that ‘Six Feet Under’ will receive its renewal share your favourite moments from the show in the comments below.