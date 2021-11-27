Why Simu Liu hated watching ‘Squid Game’

‘Squid Game’ must have become one of the most successful Netflix series’ of all time. But one can’t deny the fact that it gets really disturbing at some points. ‘Shang-Chi’ actor Simu Liu recently took to Twitter to express his feelings about the sixth episode of the South Korean survival drama, calling it ‘traumatizing’.

Ever since ‘Squid Game’ dropped on Netflix, it has become a worldwide sensation. From the general public to celebrities, everybody was seen hailing the South Korean drama. At one point, it was all everybody was talking about. It was expected, as the series had taken the world by storm and has become an essential part of modern pop culture. Recently, Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi‘ actor Simu Liu described his experience of watching the series. The survival drama series offers a few really dark sequences, which has led a lot of fans to never be able to watch it again. Simu was also terrorized by one aspect of the series, which happened to be one of the most disturbing moments in the entire series. He revealed on Twitter that his experience of watching the sixth episode of the series was traumatizing.

The nine-episode series has been the most talked about Netflix series for the past few months. It’s a survival drama that puts 456 people in a game together, with only one among them to be the winner. They recruit people who are financially in a bad shape and want to make some big bucks without working a lot for it. Throughout the first few episodes, the series gives us occasional glimpses into the darkest side of the human psyche. But it’s the sixth episode where it reaches its pinnacle and becomes too disturbing to watch.

The ‘Shang-Chi’ actor wrote on his Twitter about how traumatizing the experience was for him by saying that he will be ‘traumatized by marbles’ for the rest of his life. Those who have seen the series instantly knew what he was talking about and everybody related to this statement. In the episode, some of the main characters are pitted against each other in a ‘win or die’ situation and we end up losing some of the main characters. But that’s not it, the episode ends up becoming a tearjerker as we see betrayals on the part of many characters we used to like; it becomes absolutely terrifying.

Simu Liu hated watching ‘Squid Game’

The interesting thing was that the actor did not even mention the name of the series, or the episode. The tweet was retweeted many times and it was as if everybody knew what Simu was talking about. The episode is titled ‘Gganbu’, which loosely translates to ‘trusted friend’. Considering the outcome of the episode, this title hurts even more.

Despite being a tad difficult to watch, ‘Squid Game’ became Netflix’s most-watched series of all time, surpassing ‘Bridgerton’. It became the top viewed program in 94 countries across the world and attracted more than 142 million households. The sensational success of the series further established South Korean filmmakers’ superiority which is being recognized by the world year after year. Last year, it was Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’, which became the first non-English film in history to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

While we can argue that ‘Squid Game’ does get disturbing at times, there are ample silver linings that somehow restore the audience’s hope in humanity. More than anything else, there is no disputing that ‘Squid Game’ is a thoroughly entertaining and technically superb series. The series ended on a ‘sort’ of a cliffhanger and the audience around the world are expecting season 2 of ‘Squid Game’.

Tell us in the comments which were your favourite moments from ‘Squid Game’. Also, tell us your prediction for the second season.