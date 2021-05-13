‘Shetland’ Season 6: Release date and other details

Season 6 and season 7 of Netflix’s ‘Shetland’ has been officially announced. We take a look at all details regarding the future of the series.

BBC One’s BAFTA Award winning crime drama ‘Shetland’ is all set to return for a sixth season in 2021. The story set in Scotland’s Shetland follows Jimmy Perez, a detective inspector who solves crimes in a close-knit Scottish community. The first season of the series was released in March 2013 to critical and commercial acclaim. Since then, the fan-base of the series grew season-by-season. By the end of its fifth season, in 2019, the series was being broadcasted in more than a dozen countries in Europe and outside. The fans of ‘Shetland’ have something to look forward to in 2021 as the series gears up for a sixth season premiere. Let’s explore all the details we have regarding the revival of ‘Shetland’, which also streams internationally on Netflix.

‘Shetland’ begins with detective inspector Jimmy Perez as he, along with his team, investigates the cold-blooded murder of an elderly Shetlander named Mima Wilson. The first series ran for two episodes and as the critical and commercial acclaim built up, the producers came up with six episodes in the second series and that number increased further in later seasons.

Originally based on the crime novels written by ace English author Ann Cleeves, the series builds intense drama episode by episode. We are introduced to several mysteries and as we follow the investigations carried out by our leading man Jimmy, we feel a part of the investigations ourselves. The credit for it goes to the series creator David Kane, who also happens to be one of the main writers behind the series.

The cast-members further take the whole experience many notches higher. Apart from the leading man Douglas Henshall, who breathes life into the character of Jimmy, we are introduced to a horde of impeccable actors playing his team-members. Lewis Howden, Alison O’Donnell, and Steven Robertson play detectives and leave no stone unturned in making the series a worthy watch.

As we hop from season to season, we are introduced to a host of new characters that make for a great ensemble. That said, Douglas Henshall is the man of the hour and probably the best thing about this great police procedural drama.

‘Shetland’ Season 6: Everything we know

The shoot for the sixth season of ‘Shetland’ had been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We were supposed to get the sixth season in 2020. But now as Douglas himself has announced that the shoot began in the first week of March, we assume that we have to wait some more until detective Jimmy shows up in our drawing-rooms, solving crimes and entertaining us. And the good news does not stop here.

BBC One has revived the series for two more seasons, which are to be aired in 2020 and 2021 respectively. So, in the light of delays, we assume that the sixth and seventh seasons of ‘Shetland’ will be shot back to back. Hence, season 7 of ‘Shetland’ might not be as far away as we think!

For everyone asking about the next series of Shetland. The plan is that we start filming next February and shoot two series back to back all being well. So fingers crossed. The scripts are good, I know that much. #shetland — Douglas Henshall (@djhenshall) September 27, 2020

‘Shetland’ Season 6 plot

Towards the end of the fifth season, Jimmy investigates the murder of a young Nigerian man and the odd disappearance of his sister. He rightly suspects that something bigger was happening outside of his field of vision. Further investigation reveals he was right. A human trafficking ring was behind it, along with Jimmy’s lover Alice. In all likelihood, the sixth season will take the story forward and we will be introduced to some new angles in the investigation and upheaval in Jimmy’s personal life.

While there has been no confirmation regarding the additions to the cast, we can surely expect that some new bad guys will definitely make an entry into the sixth season.

Season 6 of ‘Shetland’ has got no official release date as of yet, neither by Netflix and nor BBC One. So, for now, all we can do is keep an eye on the details revealed by either cast or crew and keep you updated on the same.

