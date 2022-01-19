Sharon Stone Casting In The Flight Attendant May Ruin Kaley Cuoco’s Career

Sharon Stone will play Kaley Cuoco’s mother in ‘The Flight Attendant’. Let’s take a look at what to expect as well as some new faces in the upcoming season.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name, ‘The Flight Attendant’s’ first season premiered at the end of 2020 and quickly became HBO Max’s first major original hit. As a result, it was not surprising when the series got renewed for a second season. However, many people are unaware that ‘The Flight Attendant’ originally was intended to be a limited series.

Kaley Cuoco talks about what to expect in Season 2

Cassie, played by Kaley Cuoco in the first season of ‘The Flight Attendant’, is a flight attendant who meets Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), a wealthy passenger, on a flight to Bangkok. Alex invites Cassie to accompany him on a sightseeing tour of Bangkok. They both have a fun night together. Cassie wakes up the next morning with blood on her hands and a dead Alex lying next to her in bed.

Video Credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Cassie is now clean and sober. As a result, she gives the impression that she has the ability to mend her relationships in the same way that she did with her brother in season 1.

Last year, Kaley Cuoco promised fans that the film would be exciting and possibly a little crazy. The actor stated that it would follow Cassie, her character, as she attempts to get sober, as well as the CIA’s newfound interest in her.

Cuoco shared in an interview with Variety: “She (Cassie) is definitely going to be trying to live a sober life while still trying to be who she was before. And I think that is what she would struggle with the most. Am I the same person I was before? Or are people going to like me? Am I still fun?”

Kaley Cuoco talks about what to expect in Season 2

Kaley Cuoco also talked about her character’s struggle to get sober. She said: “This is someone who is her normal self when she is slowly basically medicating herself all day long. And it is when all that gets taken away is when she starts to fall”.

Cassie would also see changes in other areas of her life because she is also a CIA asset, a minor job. Even though she is not an agent, she is a minor asset. However, she appears to be unsure of what gets expected of her and finds herself in a position she should not be in.

Sharon Stone cast as a reoccurring member in ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2

Season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’ will star Sharon Stone as Lisa Bowden, the mother of Kaley Cuoco’s character Cassie.

Video Credits: BlackTree TV

Cassie and her late father had a heartbreaking relationship in the first season of HBO Max’s hit show. In season 2, we will meet Lisa, who has spent her entire life dealing with her daughter’s alcoholism, and she has had enough. Cassie’s mother first appeared in a flashback in season 1, but ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 will now feature her as a reoccurring member.

Who will return in season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’?

Aside from Kaley Cuoco and Sharon Stone, other cast members include Zosia Mamet as Annie, Griffin Matthews as Shane, Deniz Akdeniz as Max, and Rosie Perez as Meganreturn. T.R. Knight will play Davey, Yasha Jackson will play Jada, and Audrey Grace Marshall will play young Cassie.

Video Credits: Nedflix

There are several new cast members, including Mo McRae as CIA officer Benjamin Berry, Callie Hernandez as Gabrielle Diaz, and J.J. Soria as Esteban. Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Santiago Cabrera, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Margaret Cho will also appear as recurring characters, though the specifics of their roles are unknown.

In addition, season 1 showrunners Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin announced their departure from ‘The Flight Attendant’. Natalie Chaidez served as co-showrunner alongside Steve Yockey.

Video Credits: HBO Max

While there is no full trailer, a series of teaser clips from ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 show Cassie looking very serious and scared while out on the street, followed by a clip of her clapping and smiling dressed in a gold evening gown.

Tell us if you are looking forward to binge-watching season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’ in the comments!