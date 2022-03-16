Shadow And Bone Season 2: Latest Release Date and Cast Update

‘Shadow and Bone’ got aired on the OTT platform Netflix in April last year. The series has gained a large following and received positive feedback from viewers. Fans are eagerly anticipating the second season. Fans of the series are eagerly anticipating its second season. DKODING is here to deliver you all the latest updates about season 2 of ‘Shadow and Bone’.

‘Shadow and Bone’ is a T.V. series of fantasy genre created by Eric Heisserer. The series is based on two novel series written by Leigh Bardugo: the ‘Shadow and Bone’ trilogy (2012-2014) and the Six of Crows duology (2015-2016). ‘Shadow and Bone’s’ season 1 had a length of eight episodes.

Shadow and Bone got renewed for second season

The series got renewed for a second season in an official announcement made by Netflix in June last year. The story of the series follows the life of an orphan and young cartographer, Alina Starkov. She is destined with a magical power to unite her world, but as she realises the significance of her life, evil forces begin conspiring against her and will not rest until she is gone.

Shadow and Bone has been renewed for Season 2!



More than 55 million member households chose to watch the epic fantasy series in its first 28 days (via @NetflixGeeked) pic.twitter.com/MT5dGdY8gh — Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2021

What can we expect from Season 2 of ‘Shadow and Bone’?

The second season of ‘Shadow and Bone’ has officially commenced the shooting process. This season will be an adaptation of Siege and Storm and other books of the Grishaverse series.

The new season will feature four new cast members, as well as some returning characters from the first season, including Wylan Hendriks (Jack Wolfe), Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), Tamar Kir-Bataar (Anna Leong Brophy), Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan), and Genya (Daisy-Head).

✨ Let’s give a warm Grishaverse welcome to your new cast members ✨@TheLewisTan will play Tolya Yul-Bataar.@LongBrophy will play Tamar Kir-Bataar.@PatrickGibson00 will play Nikolai Lantsov.@JackTWolfe will play Wylan Hendriks. pic.twitter.com/XaAEg2GgkR — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 13, 2022

The debut season ended with Alina, Mal and the crows escaping the Darkling, General Kirigan, while sailing the Ravkan ship to a safe place, Shadow Fold. Alina and Mal detach themselves from the crows to march on their own journeys.

Season 2 will be a retelling of Leigh Bardugo’s second novel in her trilogy.

It is likely to follow the plot of Alina Starkov landing on the shores of the True Sea with Mal, her childhood love and a famous sea pirate.

She begins to devise a strategy to return to Ravka and free the Grish army from the clutches of the evil Darkling. The characters from Leigh Bradugo’s Six of Crows from the main trilogy may also appear again.

When will Season 2 of ‘Shadow and Bone’ Air?

Remember that modern-day fantasy shows, such as ‘Shadow and Bone’, necessarily require filming while synchronising it with high-quality visual effects, which is a time-consuming process. As a result, ‘Shadow and Bone’ season 2 could arrive later this year or later in 2023; the exact date cannot be predicted because Netflix has not made any announcements about it. Let’s hope that season 2 of ‘Shadow and Bone’ will be available on Netflix soon.

In an interview with Collider, showrunner Eric Heisserer claimed that there are going to be more than three seasons to the ‘Shadow and Bone’ series and that he has been preparing amazing plans for its season 2 in his mind for quite some years.

