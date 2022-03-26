Sex Education Season 4 Not Releasing In March 2022

Netflix has not cancelled ‘Sex Education’, as had been widely speculated for some time. However, the wait for the fourth season can be a little longer this time.

Netflix‘s ‘Sex Education‘ has been one of the streaming platform’s biggest hits in recent years. The third season of the series left many questions unanswered, leading fans to eagerly await the fourth season. For a long time, fans of the show believed it had gotten cancelled. It was a shocking report because the show had been critically and commercially successful. However, the wait will be longer because the new season will not get released until 2023.

Highlights —

‘Sex Education’ Season 4 delayed

‘Sex Education’ Season 4 trailer

‘Sex Education’ Season 4 delayed

The series follows the lives of a few people associated with the Moordale Public School, including a few students, staff and parents. The series follows their lives as the ensemble goes through several personal dilemmas. The series revolves around a group of high school students who attempt to explore their sexual identities and learn a lot along the way. They make the best of their limited knowledge of the opposite sex, and in some cases, the same sex, to figure out love, life, and intimacy.

Netflix has not cancelled ‘Sex Education’, as had been widely speculated for some time.

MORE FROM DKODING: Fans Of Otis And Maeve To Boycott Sex Education Season 4

The third season of ‘Sex Education’ premiered in September 2021, and it got renewed for a fourth season around the same time. However, no release date was given, leaving fans to speculate about the next season. There has been no new information about the release date of the fourth season since February 2022. There is no official date for the next season’s production, let alone a release date.

‘Sex Education’ Season 4 trailer

‘Sex Education’, like many other films and television shows, was hampered by the pandemic. The third season of the series was released in September 2021, much later than the usual season release month of January 2021. With the pandemic not raging as much as it once did, there is always the possibility that it will be released in September 2022 as well.

MORE FROM DKODING: Sex Education Season 3 Has Hidden Its Most Crucial Event In This Episode

But given the heavy amount of effects the show uses in a few of its episodes, it might take some time into post-production. Furthermore, as previously stated, no production date has been set. Everything about the show suggests that it is unlikely to appear on Netflix before 2023.

Video Credits: Strangers Reviews

The season 4 plot of ‘Sex Education’ might deal with the fear of the Moordale School getting shut. As the school became notorious owing to the viral internet videos of discussing sex freely, the school took this massive step. The fourth season might explore more of it. Closing down the school also means that our favourite teens will scatter around. All in all, it’s going to be interesting to see where the next season takes us.

FAQ

1 /2

Q. Is ‘Sex Education’ cancelled?

A. No. ‘Sex Education’ is not cancelled.

2 /2

Q. Is ‘Sex Education’ coming for a season 4?

A. Yes. ‘Sex Education’ will have a season 4 soon.

Let’s see what the next season of ‘Sex Education’ holds. But first, let’s hope that the release date gets announced soon!

Tell us in the comments what are your reviews of the show ‘Sex Education’. Also, tell us your take on the future of the series in relation to some key characters.

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.