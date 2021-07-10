Sex Education Season 3 Has Hidden Its Most Crucial Event In This Episode

While fans wait for Maeve and Otis in season 3 of ‘Sex Education’, writer Mawaan Rizwan has teased a blasting episode that will be bigger than what fans are expecting in the new season.

Fans of ‘Sex Education’ were pulling their hair when the series ended with Otis confessing love for Maeve in a text message, but Issac, who has similar feelings for Maeve, ends up deleting the text. After so long, the protagonist managed to speak his heart out, but all in vain. Fans are still scratching their head about whether Maeve and Otis will become a couple or not in season 3 of ‘Sex Education’. But, writer Mawaan Rizwan said the new season will be more interesting with more important events happening than what viewers are expecting, particularly in a special episode. Find out what that episode is about by scrolling down.

Rizwan revealed that the new episodes may reach a climax in episode five. “A really big thing happens in episode five. A pivotal, pivotal thing”, Rizwan told radiotimes.com.

He joked that the episode written by him is the least COVID safe episode, without giving away too much. He wasn’t even sure if this episode would get made and was concerned that the producers might scrap it because of a lot of physically intimate scenes. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, many producers are cutting down on scenes that demand a lot of physical proximity. By being least Covid safe, the writer might have hinted at the fifth episode having a lot of sex scenes.

He was surprised by the amazing team that followed the COVID-19 protocols and somehow managed this kind of story. He didn’t actually have to rewrite anything.

Rizwan didn’t go into the details of the plot, but he declared that the fifth episode is going to be pivotal for the show. Season 2 left viewers with many unanswered questions, such as Maeve and Otis’ relationship status. Will Maeve get to know about Otis’ feelings for her? Will they become a couple on the show? Is this the “pivotal event” Rizwan is talking about or will the show create a new big event?

‘SEX EDUCATION’ DOESN’T RECOGNISE CORONAVIRUS

The show’s writer mentioned that coronavirus is non-existent in the world of ‘Sex Education’ despite filming season 3 during the pandemic. Fans also don’t want COVID-19 plot inside a show like ‘Sex Education’.

“They do it in a really safe way but they also editorially don’t want to compromise the story because it’s not a world where COVID exists. So I’m really impressed by how they managed to keep it so COVID-safe. It’s really tight, the way the machine works because it’s a big-scale show. But it’s still satisfying story-wise – nothing changes”, Rizwan said.

What do you think the pivotal event of ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 episode 5 could be? Let us know if you wish to see Otis and Maeve as a couple in season 3 in the comments box below.