Sex And The City Revival Will Lose It’s Charm After Losing Willie Garson

Though Sarah Jessica Parker has resumed the shoot of And Just Like That, the question arises- will the reboot series match the vibe after losing two important actors, Kim Cattrall and now Willie Garson?

Garson’s son Nathen shared the sad news on September 21 that his father died without confirming the cause of his death. Later he announced that Garson died of Pancreatic Cancer. Sex and the City lost its very important character Stanford Blatch and the loss for them is unbearable after Kim Cattrall announced that she won’t be seen in the reboot And Just Like That as Samantha Jones.

WILLIE GARSON’S DEATH: TRIBUTES POUR FROM THE CAST

While many of Garson’s co-stars took to social media to express their condolences on his death, Parker took a week to put her sadness in words. After a week Parker returned, wrote a long message and shared beautiful pictures of her with Garson. Her caption spoke of the unbearable loss she is experiencing after his death. She said that she has lost an onscreen and off screen friend and both Carrie Bradshaw and Sarah Jessica Parker are inconsolable.

Read her Instagram caption here:

Garson was seen as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City throughout the six-season run from 1998 until 2004, and in both subsequent films. He was also a part of the revival series “And Just Like That” and was filming before his death.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the show, wrote an emotional message on Instagram alongside sharing a picture. She also expressed that he was endlessly funny not only on screen but also behind the camera. Check her Instagram post here.

Chris Noth, famously known as Mr Big on the show wrote “Wille” alongside an old photo of Garson and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kim Cattrall, who had publicly bashed Sarah Jessica Parker and is not going to be seen as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That, wrote on Twitter,

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

Stanford’s love interest Anthony on the series, Mario Cantone, couldn’t hold back his emotions and said he “couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner.”

Michael Patrick King, an executive producer of “Sex and the City” has resumed work on “And Just Like That”. He revealed that Garson had been sick for the past few months. He revealed to Variety that Garson was filming And Just Like That when he was sick. His commitment to his craft, his spirit of joy will show them the light in the dark moments.

AND JUST LIKE THAT LOSES ALL THE GOOD VIBE OF SEX AND THE CITY

Parker was recently spotted with other cast in New York City on the sets of revival series of Sex and the City. She donned a gray and maroon dress while filming an outdoor scene.

The revival series already is facing the challenge of surviving without Kim Cattrall who played the integral character on the show. For years, audiences waited for the next segment of the series, but Cattrall remained a roadblock. When the team of Sex and the City decided to go ahead with the revival of the series without Cattrall, another tragedy struck their path. Garson played the best friend to Carrie Bradshaw on the show. It remains to be seen whether the team will find a new cast to replace him or his scene will be cut from the script.

Let us know in the comments section below if you would like to see another actor replacing Garson as Stanford on And Just Like That.