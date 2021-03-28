It is happening! Apple TV has confirmed that ‘Servant’ will be renewing for season 3.

Highlights —

What is ‘Servant’ about?

What do we know about the renewal of season 3?

When can we expect the release of season 3?

The American thriller/drama series will be here with yet another spine-chilling season on Apple TV plus. This news comes right after the release of season 2 in 2021. After the suspense and horror of season 2, the expectations have only increased for season 3. Before we get into more details, let us take a quick look at the background of the show.

‘Servant’ is coming back with season 3 on Apple TV Plus. Here’s everything you need to know

What is the plotline of ‘Servant’?

This psychological/drama TV series is helmed by Oscar-nominated director, M. Night Shyamalan. The story revolves around a couple living in Philadelphia (Dorothy and Sean Turner), who is trying to cope with a tragedy that has taken over their married life. While dealing with their distress, the couple hires a nanny named Leanne to look after their son, Jericho. However, soon after Leanne becomes a part of their family, some frightening and unfamiliar incidents occur in their lives.

Video Credits: Chris Stuckmann

Related: Billie Eilish’s Documentary To Come On Apple TV: Release Date Confirmation

Renewal of season 3

In December 2020, Apple TV in their press release announced that they have picked up ‘Servant’ for season 3. “Apple TV plus announced that ‘Servant’, the acclaimed psychological thriller from Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, has been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season global premiere on January 15, 2021.”

With a total of 10 episodes, season 2’s first episode aired on January 15, 2021, followed by new episodes every Friday.

When will season 3 release?

As of now, we just know that Apple TV plus has confirmed the renewal of season 3. However, since season 2 just released, we can say that season 3 might premiere somewhere in 2022.

Director M. Night Shyamalan on latest twists in season 2

At the Television Critics Association virtual winter press day, M. Night Shyamalan talked about the comic timings in episode 6 of season 2. “Comedy is something we’re all proud of. All four of these actors are so strong with physical [comedy]. I can come up with comedy that leans into that physicality. Like for episode 7, I pitched a Weekend at Bernie’s episode involving comatose Uncle George. It’s right on the line with broad comedy.”

He further spoke about his comfort area as a writer,

“From The Visit on, it’s just my sweet spot to explore being scared, uncomfortable, and laughing at the same time”

Have you watched season 2 of ‘Servant’ yet? If yes, did it live up to your expectations? Let us know your views in the comments below.