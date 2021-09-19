As Netflix acquired ‘Seinfeld’, the Internet has again lit up with rumours. Is the 30-year-old show coming back to television? What do the actors think?

When Jerry Seinfeld beamed into television in 1989, he probably didn’t expect to rule the sitcom genre for almost a decade. The star comedian had his following and was famous with the fans of Late Night Shows. Now that all episodes of ‘Seinfeld’ are coming to Netflix, will he rule the streaming service again?

Highlights —

‘Seinfeld’ story

Will there be a reboot?

Netflix revival?

‘SEINFELD’ STORY

‘Seinfeld’ was a semi-fictionalized account of the comedian’s life that aired on NBC. Jerry Seinfeld had partnered with Johnny Carson and David Letterman and was having a meteoric rise as a stand-up comedian. But ‘Seinfeld’ was what propelled him into superstardom.

It was not even just a show. It went ahead and became the benchmark for sitcoms.

The show dealt with Jerry Seinfeld and his friends as they dealt with life in New York. Jerry loves NYC. He even wrote a lengthy op-ed in the “New York Times” about how he loved the city so, his show dealt with life in the city.

‘Seinfeld’ is coming to Netflix, and rumours of a reboot make fans crazy

Also since all the characters in the show are amoral and showcase terrible impulses, the show is an excellent piece of writing in these times. Talking about rewatching the show in 2020, “The Guardian” wrote, “Friends has the reputation of being the ultimate nostalgic comedy comfort watch, but all of the best bits were taken from or inspired by Seinfeld, just with “better-looking people” and added hugging and learning”.

The show pushed a narrative about terrible people and never changed its mainline. It made people laugh because it didn’t care. The irreverent style of comedy and the ease with which the show yields, makes it one of the best shows ever made. Now, with ‘Seinfeld’ reboot rumours on the air again, fans are hoping for something unique.

Related: Fans Could Not Save Manifest Because Of Netflix’s Stubbornness

WILL THERE BE A REBOOT?

‘Seinfeld’ reboot rumours were fueled by Jason Alexander at first. Talking to “Entertainment Tonight” in 2019, he hinted that he was open to possibilities for a reboot. He clarified later that he thought that Jerry Seinfeld, and Larry David, the showrunners, will not be available to follow the recent reboots trend.

The recent rumours have nothing to do with Jason, however. Netflix decided to promote the show’s debut on its platform as the “hottest new show”. In contrast, the executives have since clarified that this was purely a marketing decision and didn’t weigh in on their production plans.

The marketing tactic gave hope to fans and created ‘Seinfeld’ reboot rumours. However, with the past stance of the cast members and their current success, it’s improbable that there will be a renewal or a reboot anytime soon.

There are other shows that Jerry has continued to do. And dedicated fans watching out for a reboot can still watch the ‘Curb your Enthusiasm’ episode where they had an unofficial reunion. Also, with Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld both being very famous entertainers with their independent projects, they couldn’t have brought back the show.

But ‘Seinfeld’ episodes coming to Netflix might signal something else.

NETFLIX PLANS?

The power of the sitcom 30-years after it premiered on television is still immense. With Netflix acquiring the rights for global streaming, the stock started an upward rally, and investors have turned their sights on the company again.

But, Bloomberg is correct that the rally isn’t showing all the signs. ‘Seinfeld’ might bring in a new user base to the streaming service but, they need to keep delivering on user metrics in the long term to keep up the positive reviews.

Here is where Netflix might want to work on ‘Seinfeld’ a bit more. While the original show being rebooted might not be in the cards, the executives might invest in comedy series which employ the writing talents of Seinfeld and Larry David. The streaming service already has a $100 million deal with Jerry Seinfeld, and they might angle towards extending that deal to bring more of the legendary comedian into the screen.

The creators have consistently rubbished ‘Seinfeld’ reboot rumours. However, with Netflix depending on the show to deliver stellar returns this year, the show might see some form of revival again. Is the streaming giant ballsy enough to attempt a ‘Seinfeld’ reboot with Jerry at the helm?