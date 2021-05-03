The Secret Ingredient That Turned Money Heist From A Flop Into A Blockbuster

If you think the maker of ‘Money Heist’ Alex Pina knew the formula for success, you are living with a misconception.

‘Money Heist’ or let’s pronounce its Spanish title, ‘La Casa de Papel’, released another eight-episode run on Netflix in April 2020, and became Netflix’s most-watched non-English language show worldwide. But ‘La Casa de Papel’ was, once upon a time, doomed to fail until it became ‘Money Heist’.

‘Money Heist’: A red revolution on Netflix

The very first season of the series was a full-throttle thriller for audiences. We saw its gang – memorably clad in revolutionary-red overalls with Salvador Dalí masks and all code-named after major cities – break into the Royal Mint of Spain. They were literally printing money: 2.4bn euros, to be exact, after taking 67 people hostage. Their plan was disturbed but resulted in three raunchy romances and an island escape. Season 3 of ‘Money Heist’, was an even wilder ride, proving that for the Professor led gang loyalty is as much a motivation as loot.

Does Alex Pina have a secret recipe for creating a blockbuster?

After binge-watching season 4 of ‘Money Heist’ in just 2 days, everyone thinks Álex Pina, the maker of ‘Money Heist’, has the power or the formula to create a blockbuster drama.

Alex, while talking about his last season, said he wants to

“infuse some oxygen into this disturbing climate … it is a brutal journey to the limit, like a ride on a vertiginous rollercoaster. I can promise the audience will not think of Covid-19 while watching it”.

His previous shows like the teen thriller ‘Elite’, the women’s prison drama ‘Locked Up’, and the 1940s-set mystery ‘High Seas’, have commanded large international audiences in recent years. One can easily call these shows a new Spanish wave on Netflix.

Though all of his work is great, ‘Money Heist’ is on a different scale. The thriller is the single most-watched series in countries including Argentina and Brazil, France, Italy. ‘Money Heist’s’ third season – released in 2019 – was watched by 34 million households in its first week alone.

‘Money Heist’ costumes exude political stir

The impact has been undoubtedly huge. The Professor, and the gang’s masks and overalls on ‘Money Heist’, is now rival with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ bonnet for the most recognisable TV costume of recent years. These costumes are also being worn in many real-life political protests. Last year we saw people wearing the recognisable ‘Money Heist’ masks in Puerto Rico and during a real-life robbery in the French city of Nantes. Parents in Argentina, where the show is particularly beloved, are naming their babies after its protagonists.

How a flop show like ‘Money Heist’ became a blockbuster series?

What makes ‘Money Heist’ so compelling is not the heist part. It’s because we can call it a quintessentially Spanish heist drama, grittily downbeat unlike its British equivalents or Scandi crime shows. For people of a different culture, something new, something really fresh has been offered in terms of drama and heist. The series is rooted in Spanish ethos from the great foundational text of Don Quixote – “To rise up against the system is reckless and idealistic”. In that, ‘Money Heist’ differs from the American style “perfect heist” genre, which is cooler, “more restrained, more scientific”.

But ‘Money Heist’ was doomed to fail, until…

‘Money Heist’ fans are blown away with the twists and turns in it. The return of The Professor and his gang in April was indeed a reason for joy when the pandemic crisis and lockdown was at its peak.

Many fans do not know that the series wasn’t Netflix original. ‘La Casa De Papel’ was a Spanish TV drama that premiered in May 2017. It kick-started the drama with rave reviews but as the season approached its final episode, the ratings dropped drastically. It was almost termed as a failed show – a great disaster. However, fate took a turn when Netflix adopted the series and streamed it on its platform. Since then, it is one of the best series on the digital platform.

Crazy fact about the making of ‘Money Heist’

In the series, we see that The Professor is way ahead of everyone. He has everything planned in his mind. Everything good or bad that happens is a part of his plan. However, the case is entirely different with the makers of the show. The directors don’t have the script ready in hand. ‘Money Heist’ makers prefer to write and shoot in parallel to bring out the glamour of unpredictability.

Is that the reason why the show is so unpredictably glamorous and pure roll and roll? Tell us what you think about the secret recipe of ‘Money Heist’ success in the comments box below.