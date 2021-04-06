Are You Still Wondering If There’s Going To Be Season 6 Of You’re The Worst: Find Out For Yourself

People say breakups hurt, but what hurts more is when you click on the next episode and realise that was the end. Nothing can beat the heartbreak that one goes through when their favourite series ends.

‘You’re The Worst’, a show that ran across five years and 62 episodes, made us fall in love with the characters and their unusual romance. Although endings can make you sad, the silver lining is that the show ended on its own terms.

The ending gave all the cast members, Gretchen, Jimmy, Edgar, and Lindsay Jillian a proper goodbye.

The series is based on the unusual romantic relationships of the four said protagonists. The show was received well after its first season and eventually managed to please both audiences and critics.

The series explores the modern-day relationships and the phobia of commitment to an extent. The series begins with Jimmy attending his ex, Beccas’s wedding. Becca had broken up with him by refusing to get married to him. Jimmy now thinks that the purpose of inviting him was to make him jealous. He shows up to ruin her day. Jimmy and Gretchen meet at this wedding as both of them are trying to exit. Jimmy is being thrown out of the wedding as he offended Becca while Gretchen just stole a wedding gift. The two end up hooking up and decide to make their relationship a causal one.

The show focuses on their relationship and how flawed it is because of the kind of people they are. Even though their relationship is far from ideal the two make it work. In the course of their relationship, various mental health issues are also aptly dealt with. Gretchen suffers from clinical depression while Jimmy’s roommate, Edgar, has PTSD. ‘You’re The Worst’ series finale is aligned with the theme of the show as Gretchen and Jimmy do not get married.

They do start a family together and have a daughter too, but they decide to not walk the altar. It is also shown that Gretchen will continue to suffer from clinical depression but Jimmy will continue to support her and go down with her.

Edgar starts living in New York and is stated to be single.

Through all the depictions, the satirical series brings out the message that there are multiple ways of finding happiness.

Will there be a season 6 of ‘You’re The Worst’ after ending on its own terms?

The ending seems to be perfect and there is no news of season 6. Yet, we never know if the producers decide to renew it for another season. ‘You’re The Worst’ Season 5 received good reviews and managed a 86/100 rating on popular review website Meteoritic.

It also received a 100% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes. The series finale offers an exciting experience that does not take away the original intent of the show.

The light humour, unusual settings, and a rare outlook on love have made this series a success. This has landed the series various nominations for Critics Choice Awards.

Although there may not be another season to it, you can rejoice re-watching the five seasons again! Let us know if you enjoyed the show. Drop your comments in the box below.