Will Season 6 Of Warehouse 13 See Light Of The Day? Find Out Now

Latest rumours from secret sources reveal that ‘Warehouse 13’ is prepping for season 6 or a spin-off.

TV spies have heard silent whispers regarding the renewal of ‘Warehouse 13’ Season 6. While officially, ‘Warehouse 13’ ended with season 5 in 2014, these rumours hint that there’s more to come!

The Syfy drama ‘Warehouse 13’ could return with a spin-off series or a season 6 on a similar pattern of six-episodes. The network is keeping everything under wraps, but sources reveal that like many old dramas, ‘Warehouse 13’ reboot will see the light of the day in 2021.

The one-hour drama starring Eddie McClintock and Joanne Kelly ended in 2014, but fans wanted more from the series.

The interesting question is how a story that wrapped up in 2014, will be revived. Syfy hasn’t said anything regarding the renewal of ‘Warehouse 13’ for season 6 or a spin-off as of yet.

‘Warehouse 13’ Season 6 revival status

The news of ‘Warehouse 13’ Season 6 is still a rumour and no official announcement has been made by Syfy or the producers so far.

The writers of the series are known to create big stories. Last time, while filming season 5 in 2013, Jack Kenny, the executive producer of the series, told THR that they are always planning to write big stories.

“Our marching order from Syfy is ‘Think big’ and Do all those episodes that you thought were too big to do before: bigger scenes, bigger excitement, take bigger chances”, he said.

If the rumours are true, the next part of ‘Warehouse 13’ will also bring big exciting stories to the fore.

Since the news of the revival of ‘Warehouse 13’ is still TV gossip, only time will if it comes out to be true.

As per the release date, no official announcement has been made so far. But, if it happens shortly, then we can expect ‘Warehouse 13’ Season 6 to premiere by early 2022.

Let us know if you are excited for the reboot of ‘Warehouse 13’. Post your views, share your excitement in the comments box below.