Will There Be A Season 6 Of Last Tango On Halifax: Find Out Now

All of us crave for a happily ever after. And more than in our youth, loneliness engulfs us in our old age. Yet, finding love in your seventies isn’t a common sight nor a popular theme for television.

The series ‘Last Tango’ on Halifax is a soulful journey of two childhood friends who rekindle their affinity and eventually tie the knot. Interesting, isn’t it? The catch is, as mentioned, they are both widowed and in their seventies. The show is a well-scripted drama which explores the relationship between Celia and Alan, who reconnect over Facebook with the help of their grandchildren. It is not surprising to see that fans have grown fond of the show and are waiting for season 6. Is the show going to come back? Read more to find out!

The series has gone well with the audience and it returned for season 5 in February 2020 after a four-year hiatus. The story is based on the life of Sally Wainwright’s mother. Sally also mentions that she loves creating content for this show. Although there has been no straightforward answer to the question, there is a high probability of it returning. Sally explains how her mother took the step of getting remarried in her seventies and that the story is inspired by her family dynamics. She also mentioned that since it’s very similar to her mother’s life, it is exciting for her to write. This seems like we can expect another season. The story is expected to return in February 2021 as per popular belief.

Will there be a season 6 of ‘Last Tango’ on Halifax?

What happened in the last episode of ‘Last Tango’ on Halifax?

Season 5 had only four episodes in total and the last episode may also indicate the end of the series. The series finale also changes the tone of the series by bringing a tragic end to Alan’s brother’s Ted. Caroline decides to finally go to Hebden Women’s Disco with Gillian where they discover many of their acquaintances and neighbours. The duo realises their acquaintances visit the lesbian-friendly club frequently too.

Towards the end, Celia and Alan are shown to be celebrating their seventh anniversary and dancing away during sunset. This seems like an accurate ending to the five season-long series or at least season five.

What will be the cast for ‘Last Tango’?

Although there are only rumours and speculation about a further season of the PBS drama, it is safe to expect that the series will pick up from where it left off. And the cast is also expected to remain unaltered.

We can expect Derek Jacobi as Alan, Anne Reid as Celia, Sarah Lancashire as Caroline, and Nicola Walker as Gillian. The cast has kept the audience entertained and interested in the show and we hope that the same members will be playing the lead roles.

The show also leaves a few cliffhangers that have led the audience to believe that the series would be up for renewal. As fans, we can just hope that the show gets a good deal and all the characters are back on the silver screen. We also hope the next season keeps up the same spirit and continues the legacy of the show.

Do you want the show to return? Let us know in the comments box below.