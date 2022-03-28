Blood And Water Season 3 And Outer Banks Season 3 Hanging In suspension

Is the third season of ‘Outer Banks’ and ‘Blood and Water’ in doubt? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming seasons of both hit drama series!

‘Outer Banks’ is a television series created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke that follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where society gets divided. The wealthy seasonal residents, known as Kooks, and the working-class locals, known as Pogues. The plot revolves around the Pogue teenagers who live in The Cut’s neighbourhood. The kids are on a mission to find their group leader’s missing father, John B. (Chase Stokes). Along the way, they come across a buried pirate treasure that may get linked to the disappearance.

Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ and ‘Blood and Water’ in doubt?

‘Blood and Water’ and ‘Outer Banks’ future plot

On the other hand, ‘Blood and Water’ is a South African drama mystery TV series. Created by Daryne Joshua and Travis Taute, the show follows a high school girl who transfers to an elite private school after discovering that her long-lost sister attends there. She does not know her sister because she got abducted when she was a baby, but she hopes to find her.

‘Outer Banks’ has officially been renewed for another season. Netflix announced the news on Twitter on December 7, just four months after the release of OBX 2. ‘Outer Banks’ has officially gotten renewed for a third season.

Jonas Pate, the creator and showrunner of OBX, revealed in an April 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly that he envisions the show lasting four or five seasons. “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We have sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I am just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories”, Jonas said.

Season 2 of ‘Outer Banks’ premiered on Netflix in July 2020, just three months after season 1. Season 3 will most likely air in 2022 or 2023, based on the timeline of the first two seasons.

Unfortunately, Netflix has not made an official announcement about the renewal status of ‘Blood and Water’. Because the second season was only released a few months ago, it is understandable that Netflix has not greenlit or cancelled the show yet, as they need time to determine whether the show is worth continuing.

Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ will most likely pick up where season 2 left off, with Clara faced with the decision of assisting John B and the rest of the Pogues in their search for the shroud, thanks to a letter from his half-dead father. Big John’s survival will almost certainly be a major plot point in season 3.

Whether he discovers it at the beginning or end is unknown. Ward and Rafe, hopefully, will face the consequences of their actions. It will include the murder of Big John and the other crimes they committed to ensure the Pogues didn’t make any progress in their hunt. The season may also follow the Pogues as they attempt to return home to the OBX. It will also include their grand plan to reclaim the gold and cross of Santo Domingo.

After a DNA test, it gets revealed in the second season finale of ‘Blood and Water’ that Puleng and Fikile are indeed the daughters of the same mother, but they have different fathers—which complicates matters even further. At the end of the second season, we also see Fikile’s mother being kidnapped and interrogated by Lisbeth, who questions her about Puleng. Meanwhile, Fikile is being arrested in the middle of a party by cops.

We can expect to see the love triangle between Puleng, KB, and Wade in ‘Blood and Water’ season 3. We may also learn why Lisbeth wants to learn more about Puleng. What he has to do with the conspiracy and who Fikile’s biological father is.