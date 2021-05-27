Will There Be Season 2 Of Invincible? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Is ‘Invincible’ coming back with another season? Let’s find out!

If you love watching animated series, then ‘Invincible’ has to be on the top of your watch list. Unlike many other cartoon series with adult humour, the storyline of ‘Invincible’ is one of the most compelling and intriguing, when it comes to superhero novels. Be it the dark writing, or the witty humour, ‘Invincible’ has made a permanent place in the hearts of the audience. Now that season 1 has come to an end, people are dying to know whether or not the series is coming back with another season. If you want to know the same, then keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights —

What is ‘Invincible’ about?

Will there be a season 2?

What will happen in ‘Invincible’ Season 2?

Will there be season 2 of ‘Invincible’? Here’s all you need to know.

What is the plotline of ‘Invincible’?

An American animated-adult superhero series, ‘Invincible’ is an adaptation of the Image Comics series of the same name by Robert Kirkman. With Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons in the lead, the series revolves around the life of a teenager, Mark Grayson, who people assume to have a normal life. However, his father Nolan is the most powerful superhero on planet Earth. Right after Mark’s 17th birthday, he starts to grow superpowers of his own and works under his father’s guidance.

Related: Will Season 6 Of Warehouse 13 See Light Of The Day? Find Out Now

Is ‘Invincible’ coming with season 2?

Good news for all the ‘Invincible’ fans out there, the show has been renewed for not only season 2 but season 3 as well. A day after the finale episode of season 1, Amazon made it official that ‘Invincible’ will be renewed for season 2 and why wouldn’t it be, the show has proved to be a massive success for Amazon.

Video Credits: NisPlix

As of now, no other details have been announced about the release date or plot of the next season. However, if you have read the novels, you might be able to get a peek into what might happen in season 2.

What can we expect from season 2?

In the finale episode of season 1, we saw a battle between Mark and his father Omni-Man. It is said that in the upcoming season, Mark might take up his fathers’ place as the protector of the Earth, after Nolan goes to space. If the entire season unfolds like in the novels, then maybe, the Sequids will take over Earth and Titan’s crime team will become stronger. We might also see Angstrom Levy or even Viltrumite coming to Earth, to keep a check on Mark and whether or not he is able to perform his father’s duties.

Video Credits: WhitneyVision

Have you seen the ‘Invincible’ yet? If yes, share your favourite moments with us in the comments below.