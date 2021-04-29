Search Party Renewed For Season 5: Release Date Update

HBO Max has given the ‘Search Party’ fans an opportunity to rejoice. As the ‘Search Party’ Season 5 renewal is very much on, we discuss the previous seasons and our expectations from the new season.

The fans of the quirky black comedy thriller ‘Search Party’ had a reason to celebrate recently when announced its renewal for a 5th season. While the critical and commercial acclaim the series received in the first four seasons served as its insurance, we are excited to see what the new season will bring to us. ‘Search Party’ premiered in November 2016 and introduced us to the alternate version of New York, where weird and quirky things happen. The audience connected with the series right from the beginning. As the seasons progressed, the acclaim kept building up. Thus, season 5 was almost always inevitable. Let’s walk through the first few seasons first and then discuss all the information we have gathered regarding the further seasons.

‘Search Party‘ did not waste time setting up its premise. In the series premiere itself, we are introduced to Chantal, a girl who later goes missing. The search mission is initiated first by her acquaintance Dory, who is joined by her boyfriend, Drew Gardner, and also by Portia Davenport and Elliott Goss. We are immediately introduced to the whacky world of these flamboyant characters. While Elliot revels in blatant-show off, Dory’s boyfriend Drew is a spoon-fed softie. All the other characters carry one of the other traits that separate their character from the rest, along with providing us with ample humour. While the first season mostly deals with Chantal Witherbottom’s disappearance, we become the witnesses of a snowball effect as all the characters get affected by the disappearance one way or the other.

What works wonders in the show’s favour is its constantly shifting tones. While one season is out an out mystery, the next season strolls into the psychological thriller genre. For a brief point in time, ‘Search Party’ also marvels as a courtroom drama. Mystery, dark humour and intrigue are a constant, all the other elements are dynamic.

‘Search Party’ also handles satire rather well. Serving as a satire on media and fame, the series holds itself quite strongly even during its weakest parts. The interviews of the main characters and the inclusion of real-life crime-related incidents further amplify the post-modernist treatment of the series.

Many reviewers called it one of the best television series of the year 2017. However, there were many others who did not like the tone of the series. While many liked the dark humour, absurd events and quirky dialogues, others had an issue with it. To some extent, the series has quite a polarizing fan-base. But the perpetually good rating the show has received has always made a strong case for the series avoiding cancellation year after year.

The fourth season of ‘Search Party’ ended in January 2021 and left the fans amazed yet again with a thrilling season. The focus has now drastically shifted to Dory, as she gets kidnapped by her psychotic lover. And now our gang of misfits are looking for her.

‘Search Party’ renewed for a season 5: What can we expect?

What brought good news for the fans of the series was the announcement made by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, the series creators. HBO Max has given the green signal for the fifth season. Additionally, the creators also announced that the streaming giant has also signed them on to produce another series’ for them. Hence, the fans of ‘Search Party’ are gearing up for yet another dark comedy satirical comedy along with season 5 renewal of ‘Search Party’. What a win-win scenario!

As per the creators of ‘Search Party’, season 5 will be scarier in its tone. It will also talk about Dory’s near-death experience as her character will experience a major shift in her worldview. While there is no word about whether season 5 would be the final season, we assume that we are still quite far from the ending.

